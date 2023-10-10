JK Rowling spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at 'sniveling Hamas apologists' daring them to justify beheaded babies

Full transparency, this editor has been avoiding covering this story about the babies Hamas beheaded in Israel but as many people have pointed out, we simply can't look away.

Even if we want to.

'About 40 babies were taken out on gurneys... Cribs overturned, strollers left behind, doors left wide open'



Our correspondent @Nicole_Zedek continues to survey the horror scenes left behind in Kibbutz Kfar Aza where Hamas invaded and murdered dozens of Israelis in their homes pic.twitter.com/ZZCwDGkV8z — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 10, 2023

Horror. Heartbreak.

And there are STILL *b a s t a r d s* out there pretending this was somehow Israel's fault and trying to make them the villains.

Just no.

J.K. Rowling perhaps said it the best:

Now let the snivelling apologists for rape, murder and torture explain how this, too, was justified. https://t.co/8h7DLHKofD — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 10, 2023

Justify THIS, Hamas apologists

We dare you.

Although as you'll see below, we didn't have to dare them - they're already doing it.

All supporters of Hamas support the murder of babies. There is no middle ground here. The lines have been drawn and Hamas must be turned to ash. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) October 10, 2023

They already are. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 10, 2023

Because of course, they are.

No words.

None.

They’re already on it intimating that it’s Israeli propaganda https://t.co/IpPi3VNg4u — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 10, 2023

Just like the multiple rapes they claim didn't happen.

Sure, it's all propaganda.

We already have the deniers coming out.

"It never happened"--they say. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) October 10, 2023

How ugly does someone have to be to dig their heads further into the sand just so they can continue to support such horrific violence and hate?

Make it make sense.

***

***

