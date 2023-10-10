JK Rowling spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at 'sniveling Hamas apologists' daring them to justify beheaded babies

Kassy Dillon attends 'Palestinian Resistance' protest near Harvard, shares SHOCKING talkin...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on October 10, 2023
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

Full transparency, this editor has been avoiding covering this story about the babies Hamas beheaded in Israel but as many people have pointed out, we simply can't look away.

Even if we want to.

Horror. Heartbreak.

And there are STILL *b a s t a r d s* out there pretending this was somehow Israel's fault and trying to make them the villains.

Just no.

J.K. Rowling perhaps said it the best:

Justify THIS, Hamas apologists

We dare you.

Although as you'll see below, we didn't have to dare them - they're already doing it.

Because of course, they are.

No words.

None.

Just like the multiple rapes they claim didn't happen.

Harvard prof calls out anti-Israel student groups for antisemitic statement in surprisingly GOOD thread
Sam J.
Sure, it's all propaganda.

How ugly does someone have to be to dig their heads further into the sand just so they can continue to support such horrific violence and hate?

Make it make sense.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL J.K. ROWLING

