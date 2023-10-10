Harvard prof calls out anti-Israel student groups for antisemitic statement in surprisingly GOOD thread

Harvard professor Jason Furman had to know there would be pushback from the very people he's calling out in this thread so serious kudos to him for doing it so publicly. In a world where thinking for yourself can get you canceled (or fired), this was fairly brave.

Advertisement

Take a look.

In my classes, I strive to create an inclusive environment for all perspectives. That's partly why I avoid public statements outside my lane. But as a member of the Harvard community, I feel compelled to address the statement from 36 Harvard student groups https://t.co/UdIO74tSir — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) October 10, 2023

Harvard hasn't exactly been impressing the masses lately.

Is there hope for them yet?

It is getting global attention and the sentiments it expresses are egregious. Blaming the victims for the slaughter of hundreds of civilians. Absolving the perpetrators of any agency. This is morally ignorant and painful for other members of the community. — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) October 10, 2023

... This is morally ignorant and painful for other members of the community.

Ding ding freaking ding.

I deeply hope--and from my experience believe--that this statement does not speak for most students. Maybe not even most students in these groups--possibly a quick first impression before the full scale of the horror perpetrated by Hamas became clear. — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) October 10, 2023

The most obnoxious, hateful voices are usually the loudest. Unfortunately.

Listen to what 1 student in some of these groups (an econ grad student!) had to say about the statement that was allegedly in her name. I would love to hear others saying this (& you don't even need to stand with Israel, just say what Hamas did was wrong). https://t.co/mN2AJdODUI — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) October 10, 2023

It would be nice to stand with Israel but we get what he's saying here.

Our President Claudine Gay & school leaders have asked us to "foster... an environment of dialogue & empathy, appealing to one another’s thoughtfulness & goodwill". I hope to help. Acknowledging that killing hundreds of innocents is wrong should be an easy place to start. pic.twitter.com/vzuOBXFz1M — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) October 10, 2023

Should be but let's be fair, a lot of these 'students' are so far gone in the brainwashing of anti-Israel rhetoric there is no real 'easy' place for them to start.

I will now return to my lane. — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) October 10, 2023

Unfortunately, there were plenty of young people screaming at him for you know, daring to have common sense.

Bloodthirsty professor who is ignoring all historical context. Even Israeli newspaper editorials have acknowledged who is the driving force in all of this, but Jason Furman can’t. They’d be cheering on another Iraq + Afghanistan if it happened today. https://t.co/wNHahwAGg3 — mentally toretto (@actionthejuice) October 10, 2023

Yes, he seems totally bloodthirsty.

What?

One can always criticize the apartheid in Israel *AND* unequivocally condemn the despicable violence of Hamas against civilians. Certain people (willingly) refusing to accept it has made the last several days extremely frustrating. https://t.co/FZoQFs24HQ — "Ben" Byunghwan Son (@Byunghwan_Son) October 10, 2023

Advertisement

See what we mean?

You're failing, my dude. — El Rancho Sum Dayo 🇺🇸 (@elranchosumdayo) October 10, 2023

LUCKILY, there are far more comments supporting the professor than ranting at him and calling him 'bloodthirsty' so MAYBE there is some hope for Harvard yet? Maybe?

***

Related:

Not LOGICAL: Our favorite Spock account SCHOOLS George Takei for trying to make Hamas attacks about HIM

'Tough Guy' Andrew Tate DROPPED like a sack trying to pick a fight with Ben Shapiro over Hamas attacks

MSNBC suggests Israel should just give the baby-murdering, rapist terrorists what they want (watch)

Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli women & children

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.