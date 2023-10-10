JK Rowling spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at 'sniveling Hamas apologists' daring them to justify behe...
Harvard prof calls out anti-Israel student groups for antisemitic statement in surprisingly GOOD thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on October 10, 2023
Meme

Harvard professor Jason Furman had to know there would be pushback from the very people he's calling out in this thread so serious kudos to him for doing it so publicly. In a world where thinking for yourself can get you canceled (or fired), this was fairly brave.

Take a look.

Harvard hasn't exactly been impressing the masses lately. 

Is there hope for them yet?

... This is morally ignorant and painful for other members of the community.

Ding ding freaking ding.

The most obnoxious, hateful voices are usually the loudest. Unfortunately.

It would be nice to stand with Israel but we get what he's saying here.

Should be but let's be fair, a lot of these 'students' are so far gone in the brainwashing of anti-Israel rhetoric there is no real 'easy' place for them to start.

Unfortunately, there were plenty of young people screaming at him for you know, daring to have common sense.

Yes, he seems totally bloodthirsty.

What?

See what we mean?

LUCKILY, there are far more comments supporting the professor than ranting at him and calling him 'bloodthirsty' so MAYBE there is some hope for Harvard yet? Maybe?

