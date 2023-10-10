Not LOGICAL: Our favorite Spock account SCHOOLS George Takei for trying to make Hamas attacks about HIM

It's not every day we see 'Spock' school Sulu BUT it definitely happens on Twitter. And sometimes, we're there for it so you are too.

Yay!

For example, this particular back-and-forth started here:

The Israeli government has cut off food, water, and fuel to 2 million people inside Gaza. Collective punishment is not only contrary to international law, it is inhumane and illogical. How will this deescalate the violence rather than radicalize many more? It is madness. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 9, 2023

We dunno, maybe don't attack the country giving you free energy, food, and water? This isn't exactly complicated.

And then he continued.

@GeorgeTakei It is what my community once endured in World War II, all because of the actions of others who happened to share our ethnicity. Have we learned nothing? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 9, 2023

Dude.

Enter Spock ... sorta:

He's lecturing Jews about what his community went through in WWII. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 10, 2023

Yup.

Pretty tone-deaf if you ask us.

One more from Spock - let's call it a double tap.

"It's what my community once endured in WWII"



Are you seriously throwing that at the Jews right now? https://t.co/G6jQuxnqJ3 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 10, 2023

Not everything is about you, Sulu.

Or you either, George Takei.

See what we did there?

***

