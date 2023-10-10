'The worst take I've seen': Drew Holden drops WaPo for tweet about Israel,...
Not LOGICAL: Our favorite Spock account SCHOOLS George Takei for trying to make Hamas attacks about HIM

Sam J.
10:55 AM on October 10, 2023
Meme

It's not every day we see 'Spock' school Sulu BUT it definitely happens on Twitter. And sometimes, we're there for it so you are too.

Yay!

For example, this particular back-and-forth started here:

We dunno, maybe don't attack the country giving you free energy, food, and water? This isn't exactly complicated.

And then he continued.

Dude.

Enter Spock ... sorta:

Yup.

Pretty tone-deaf if you ask us.

One more from Spock - let's call it a double tap.

Not everything is about you, Sulu.

Or you either, George Takei.

See what we did there?

***

