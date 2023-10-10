MSNBC suggests Israel should just give the baby-murdering, rapist terrorists what they want (watch)

MSNBC thinks Israel should just give the murdering terrorists what they want.

Gosh, we wouldn't be more surprised seeing this from MSNBC if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

If there is a wrong take, a bad take, a GARBAGE take out there to make, MSNBC will freakin' find a way to make it or find a guest to come on their network and make it for them.

Watch this:

MSNBC suggests Israel should offer to "roll back" West Bank settlements in exchange for hostages held in Gaza pic.twitter.com/nseHKcf33v — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2023

Gosh darn Israel for fighting back after a bunch of savages attacked their country raping and killing women, children, and the elderly! How dare they want to survive! The nerve.

The stupid is thick at this outlet ... we know you know that.

Long past due for this.

"Let the murderers get what they want." — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) October 9, 2023

What should Israel give up for the next round of hostage taking? And the one after that? And after? And after? — Christian Shute (@ChristianShute) October 9, 2023

Right? If Israel just gives the terrorists what they want instead of fighting back what happens the next time these monsters murder hundreds of innocent people? What will this ignorant Democrat ask Israel to give up next?

How about hell no — Wayne O’Brien 🍊1776 (@WayneO361) October 9, 2023

That works.

Yes, by all means, negotiate with terrorists to stop terrorism. — 1776 Biologist for Poodle Free Montana (@heavy_brown) October 9, 2023

Except she doesn't even really want them to negotiate with terrorists, she just wants them to give them what they want.

Because she's a tool.

