Mark Hamill learns the HARD WAY how truly ugly his own side is AFTER posting support for Israel

Poor Mark Hamill.

And to think, he thought his 'side' was the good one.

Maybe he'll figure out he's hanging out with Sith Lords, not Jedis?

Probably not, but it's possible.

It all started here:

Seems simple enough, right? And accurate. Especially after we saw on Saturday ... you'd think this would be common sense, even for the Left. But NOPE. Apparently, his supporters were none too happy with his coming out in support of Israel.

Free Palestine 🇵🇸 — Hussain✌✊ (@Itx_Hussain54) October 8, 2023

this is not an appropriate use of force — Dan 𝙏𝙖𝙭𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙄𝙨 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙛𝙩 Behrman 🍍 (@DanForTexas) October 8, 2023

No? Then what is, Sparky?

oh no — Luke (@Luke12406) October 8, 2023

Oh yes.

Nah — TopLobsta (@TopLobsta) October 9, 2023

The force is on the dark side with this one 🤕 — عبد (@ABroNextDoor) October 9, 2023

The quote-tweets are even worse:

Of course.

You stole the land from Native American and not to support Israel in ethnic cleansing right now is go against your history and way of life. https://t.co/RWJ7UGWqqS — Red Sparrow🇷🇺 (@redsparrowz) October 9, 2023

Massive Mark Hamill L. Many celebrities have not met the moment. https://t.co/wxMPAVcSfX — Country Club “RINO” ⛳️ (@CountryClubConZ) October 8, 2023

I loved in Star Wars when Luke said “we need to stand with the Empire against these rebel terrorists” https://t.co/xcQ1xcahtL — punished evan (@eeesssjjj) October 8, 2023

Star Wars is literally about a small resistance “terror” cell overthrowing an empire https://t.co/jlVEdNnvdR — 🫡🏴 (@corncommunist) October 8, 2023

Yeah, but for some reason we don't remember Han Solo raping and murdering women or Chewy kidnapping children and making them watch as their siblings are killed.

Crazy, we know.

Luke Skywalker rooting for the empire. Wild times. https://t.co/CCTIJNQnHX — People's City Council - Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) October 8, 2023

Sensing a theme here, yes?

Luke Skywalker joined the dark side and supports apartheid & illegal occupation. https://t.co/yfsuF6Ezoh — Ryan Knight ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) October 8, 2023

Have fun with that, Mark.

Sadly, we expect Mark to bend the knee and apologize for somehow offending pro-Palestinian Lefties by daring to stand with the country Hamas so brutally attacked just two days ago BUT ... we're hoping he stands fast.

You know, like a real Jedi would when the Dark Side came after him.

But we don't have much faith in his 'force' these days.

