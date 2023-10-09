Mark Hamill learns the HARD WAY how truly ugly his own side is AFTER posting support for Israel

Blinken deletes tweet calling for Israeli ceasefire
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on October 09, 2023

Poor Mark Hamill.

And to think, he thought his 'side' was the good one.

Maybe he'll figure out he's hanging out with Sith Lords, not Jedis?

Probably not, but it's possible.

It all started here:

Seems simple enough, right? And accurate. Especially after we saw on Saturday ... you'd think this would be common sense, even for the Left. But NOPE. Apparently, his supporters were none too happy with his coming out in support of Israel.

No? Then what is, Sparky?

Oh yes.

The quote-tweets are even worse:

Yeah, but for some reason we don't remember Han Solo raping and murdering women or Chewy kidnapping children and making them watch as their siblings are killed.

Crazy, we know.

Sensing a theme here, yes?

Have fun with that, Mark.

Sadly, we expect Mark to bend the knee and apologize for somehow offending pro-Palestinian Lefties by daring to stand with the country Hamas so brutally attacked just two days ago BUT ... we're hoping he stands fast.

You know, like a real Jedi would when the Dark Side came after him.

But we don't have much faith in his 'force' these days.

***

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

