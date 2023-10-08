DRAAAG her! Megyn Kelly takes Ilhan Omar to the woodSHED for 'disgusting, dishonest' take on Israel

Looks like the Socialists are setting up for a 'mostly peaceful protest' in...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on October 08, 2023
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

There is no way Megyn Kelly could have known that Ilhan Omar would tweet something far worse than her first tweet out of the gate regarding the terrorist attacks on Israel yesterday.

Kelly was less than impressed with this one, we imagine she'd have dropped ALL the mics if she saw the other tweet asking Americans to pray for GAZA ... 

No really.

We'll focus on this one for now because Kelly let her HAVE IT.

The entire 'squad' did exactly what we figured they would.

Defended Palestine.

Oh, they did it behind the ruse of 'protecting lives on both sides,' but we know damn well their calls for de-escalation are about protecting Palestine, not Israel.

Clearly.

She truly is.

We absolutely remember.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

***

Related:

'Stunning LACK of self-awareness': BRUTAL thread takes Leftists/Socialists APART for supporting Hamas

