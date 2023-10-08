DRAAAG her! Megyn Kelly takes Ilhan Omar to the woodSHED for 'disgusting, dishonest' take on Israel

There is no way Megyn Kelly could have known that Ilhan Omar would tweet something far worse than her first tweet out of the gate regarding the terrorist attacks on Israel yesterday.

Kelly was less than impressed with this one, we imagine she'd have dropped ALL the mics if she saw the other tweet asking Americans to pray for GAZA ...

No really.

We'll focus on this one for now because Kelly let her HAVE IT.

After 14 hours, this is what she posts, with - of course - disgusting dishonest moral equivalence: “such senseless violence will only repeat the back and forth cycle we've seen…” https://t.co/RVtRTpEV7C — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 7, 2023

The entire 'squad' did exactly what we figured they would.

Defended Palestine.

Oh, they did it behind the ruse of 'protecting lives on both sides,' but we know damn well their calls for de-escalation are about protecting Palestine, not Israel.

Clearly.

Ilhan Omar is a villain 🤮 — Tom Jeans (@thomasjeans) October 7, 2023

She truly is.

"some people did things" Remember? I do. — Bernie Carpenter (@berncarp707) October 7, 2023

We absolutely remember.

Oh - it gets worse: pic.twitter.com/Ok1XZmNnTe — Victims Rights (@victimsrightsNY) October 8, 2023

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

***

***

