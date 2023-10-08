'Stunning LACK of self-awareness': BRUTAL thread takes Leftists/Socialists APART for supporting Hamas

It never fails ... Lefties really don't seem to like Israel. Even when they are the clear victims of horrific, terrorist attacks like they were yesterday, our pals on the Left and in the Democratic Party always find a way to make them out to be the villains.

Advertisement

Or as one guest on MSNBC implied, deserving of being attacked.

Why? It's so obvious who the real terrorists are here, so why is it so difficult for the Left to support Israel?

Check out this thread from Twitchy favorite, Ian McKelvey:

Why are so many leftists so supportive of Hamas? And why do they oppose Israel so vigorously? It’s not because Israel is an “apartheid” state. That’s a ridiculous assertion. Rather, as Ilhan Omar said, it’s “all about the Benjamins.” Let me explain.#FreePalastine #Hamas — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 8, 2023

It's all about the Benjamins.

Awww yes, we remember that one.

First, to take a wider view, let’s have a look back. Joseph Goebbels said this in 1932. He made the argument that Jews are the “incarnation of capitalism.” They “plunder and steal” from others. Sound familiar?



Source: https://t.co/9N7F1hLmfN pic.twitter.com/b5Q37Z2Xkx — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 8, 2023

So this is about hating capitalism.

Huh.

Interesting that Goebbels linked socialism with anti-Semitism, no? Also interesting that he directly linked capitalism with the hatred of Jews. This was in 1932, but fast forward to present day, and you will find that these links still exist. pic.twitter.com/E6t8zYQQ3j — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 8, 2023

Interesting is a good word here.

Indeed, socialists across the spectrum proudly endorse Hamas. The reason why? Because they view Israel as evil, capitalist oppressors. Hamas kills Jews and therefore kills capitalists. It’s really just that simple. pic.twitter.com/KHZEC16Rhb — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 8, 2023

When you think about it, sadly, this lines up with what we see from socialists. Heck, even the so-called 'Socialist Democrats' in The Squad have been out front and center calling for a de-escalation of violence AFTER Israel was attacked. Imagine if they had been doing this BEFORE, instead of insisting over an over again Israel is an apartheid state.

We see them for who they really are.

Goebbels’s anti-Semitic tropes are alive and well today, and they are parroted by socialists who screech “FASCIST!” at anyone who pushes back against them. A stunning lack of self awareness.



-END- — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 8, 2023

A stunning lack of self awareness and a sad, sad irony.

***

Related:

No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists (watch)

Advertisement

'Pure EVIL': Rep. Cori Bush releases the most REPUGNANT statement on Israel attacks of them all

THIS --> Receipt-filled thread DEBUNKS Dems/Lefties desperate claims about $6 billion Biden gave to Iran

Oh HELL no: Ilhan Omar wants us to pray for Palestinians who have been CELEBRATING attacks on Israel

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.