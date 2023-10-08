'Stunning LACK of self-awareness': BRUTAL thread takes Leftists/Socialists APART for supporting Hamas

No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terroris...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on October 08, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It never fails ... Lefties really don't seem to like Israel. Even when they are the clear victims of horrific, terrorist attacks like they were yesterday, our pals on the Left and in the Democratic Party always find a way to make them out to be the villains.

Or as one guest on MSNBC implied, deserving of being attacked.

Why? It's so obvious who the real terrorists are here, so why is it so difficult for the Left to support Israel?

Check out this thread from Twitchy favorite, Ian McKelvey:

It's all about the Benjamins.

Awww yes, we remember that one.

So this is about hating capitalism.

Huh.

Interesting is a good word here.

When you think about it, sadly, this lines up with what we see from socialists. Heck, even the so-called 'Socialist Democrats' in The Squad have been out front and center calling for a de-escalation of violence AFTER Israel was attacked. Imagine if they had been doing this BEFORE, instead of insisting over an over again Israel is an apartheid state.

We see them for who they really are.

A stunning lack of self awareness and a sad, sad irony.

*** 

