No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on October 08, 2023
Various

What the Hell is wrong with MSNBC?

No, really.

We keep asking ourselves this over and over again ... what sort of garbage outlet has someone like this toolbag on their network defending Palestinian terrorists who murdered women and children?

Probably a garbage outlet that employs trolls like Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow:

We've got nothin'.

This is an insult to dishonorable garbage everywhere.

Yeah, he definitely seems like someone MSNBC would want on the air full-time.

Guess Israel's skirt was just too short.

***

'Pure EVIL': Rep. Cori Bush releases the most REPUGNANT statement on Israel attacks of them all

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

