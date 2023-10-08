No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists (watch)

What the Hell is wrong with MSNBC?

No, really.

We keep asking ourselves this over and over again ... what sort of garbage outlet has someone like this toolbag on their network defending Palestinian terrorists who murdered women and children?

Probably a garbage outlet that employs trolls like Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow:

In which an MSNBC personality says that innocent Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists. There must be a reckoning at NBC over this.pic.twitter.com/HOvNvG5mAs — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 7, 2023

We've got nothin'.

What?! This is what @MSNBC is, this what @NBCNews is, this is what @comcast is.



Dishonorable garbage. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) October 8, 2023

This is an insult to dishonorable garbage everywhere.

If by reckoning you mean, he'll get his own show, then yes, there will be a reckoning. — Lucian (@lucianwords) October 8, 2023

Yeah, he definitely seems like someone MSNBC would want on the air full-time.

"She was wearing provocative clothes. She was asking for it" — Dave Engelman (@Krazy_Boy_Fredo) October 8, 2023

Guess Israel's skirt was just too short.

***

***

