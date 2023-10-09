'Yup, your constituents are TRASH': Chuck Schumer calling out pro-Palestinian rally goes REALLY wrong

Would you look at THAT? Then again, even a broken clock IS right twice a day.

We did not have Chuck Schumer coming down on a-holes celebrating Palestine the day after Hamas monsters kidnapped, raped, and murdered hundreds of innocent Israelis on our Bingo card but here we are.

Advertisement

Seems even he has his limits ...

I can’t think of anything more ill-timed and cold-hearted than today's demonstration in Times Square.



We’ve seen unprecedented viciousness coming from Hamas aimed at innocent families and children.



Everyone—no matter your views—should condemn this brutal act. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 9, 2023

Whoa.

I just unironically RT'd you.



That's how bad things are — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) October 9, 2023

We are unironically writing about Schumer ... let that sink in.

Sorta.

That being said, nobody on the Right (and even on the Left) is letting him off the hook for a number of things. What, did Chuckles think he could pretend he hasn't been pandering to these same people for years now?

Biatch PLEASE.

yes, your constituents are trash https://t.co/dt8HXRWlVZ — 𝓁𝒶𝓊𝓇𝑒𝓃 (@FletchMatlock) October 9, 2023

This is *your* Progressive Frankenstein monster.

Good luck. https://t.co/1seJjGGAU6 — 🎃 LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) October 9, 2023

Look who suddenly awakened from his slumber. Must have noticed fellow Jews being done with Democrats. https://t.co/NXD9MID8zv — Small Fringe Shoshi 🚚🚛🚜💨 (@shoshido) October 9, 2023

Ya' think?

Shame on Schumer. Conflating Palestinians with Hamas is racist.

This is a reckless statement. https://t.co/xkHlOLEDBm — Scott Roth (@scottroth76) October 9, 2023

These people.

But really in the end ...

Your party owns all this. https://t.co/g25ksH8ZsL — OU81CLUE (@clue30) October 9, 2023

Nice try though, Chuckles.

***

Related:

DRAAAG her! Megyn Kelly takes Ilhan Omar to the woodSHED for 'disgusting, dishonest' take on Israel

'Stunning LACK of self-awareness': BRUTAL thread takes Leftists/Socialists APART for supporting Hamas

No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.