'Yup, your constituents are TRASH': Chuck Schumer calling out pro-Palestinian rally goes REALLY wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on October 09, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Would you look at THAT? Then again, even a broken clock IS right twice a day.

We did not have Chuck Schumer coming down on a-holes celebrating Palestine the day after Hamas monsters kidnapped, raped, and murdered hundreds of innocent Israelis on our Bingo card but here we are.

Seems even he has his limits ... 

Whoa.

We are unironically writing about Schumer ... let that sink in.

Sorta.

That being said, nobody on the Right (and even on the Left) is letting him off the hook for a number of things. What, did Chuckles think he could pretend he hasn't been pandering to these same people for years now?

Biatch PLEASE.

Ya' think?

These people.

But really in the end ... 

Nice try though, Chuckles.

***

***

