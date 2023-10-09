Forbes' Israel/Gaza headline is SO BAD people don't think it's real at first; Updated - THEY DELETED

--UPDATE--

They deleted it! EL OH EL.

But you know, we got it.

Nice try, Forbes.





----

You've got to be shiznitting us.

True story, we checked not once, not twice, but three times to make sure this wasn't a parody.

It's not.

It's just really that bad.

Wow, Forbes ... way to sink lower than we thought possible today.

Hamas Threatens To Execute Israeli Civilian Hostages For Unprompted Attacks On Gazahttps://t.co/5TsFsJZDqi pic.twitter.com/7bnOVAwD0p — Forbes (@Forbes) October 9, 2023

We made the same face.

I've been hesitant to use this too often, but this headline warrants it. Snake in a Fez: Deployed. pic.twitter.com/THtr6CZjrI — Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) October 9, 2023

This might be the worst headline of the year — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) October 9, 2023

Un-what-ed? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 9, 2023

Went from unprovoked to unprompted quickly. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 9, 2023

I don’t think they understand the meaning of either word, or I missed something 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Texas Belle (@justbelle1375) October 9, 2023

Clearly, the terrorists are the real victims in all of this.

Unprompted.

Where did the hostages come from? — Bhavik (@Bhavik0880) October 9, 2023

Right?

Get the Columbia intern off the Twitter account. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 9, 2023

Unprompted?



Look, I know you people have a job to do with the whole "spin" thing.



At least put in the effort to make it sound reasonable.



That was a parody tier lede. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) October 9, 2023

I guess invading, kidnapping, raping, and murdering civilians is "unprompted" — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 9, 2023

Who knew?

We've seen a LOT of bad headlines over the years but THIS ONE ... it's special.

And not in a good way.

***

***

