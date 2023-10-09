The silence of Joe Biden is deafening and should end his run for...
'A disgrace': One glance at the WH accounts indicates Team Biden is on...
Biden to fiddle in Philly as the world burns
CNN lets Palestinian National Initiative founder lie about who Hamas is targeting
Too little too late? Lawrence Summers shocked by Harvard's silence on Israel/Hamas
Silence speaks volumes: Obama, Clinton mum on Israel/Hamas conflict
Rob Reiner tried to save democracy by convincing RFK Jr. not to run...
'Small but passionate': NBC just LOVES stepping on rakes
Hamas makes bloodcurdling threat in new video
The Left Shows Their True Colors and Sides With Hamas
Horrifying firsthand accounts starting to come out from music festival survivors about Ham...
MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
GOP Spokeswoman Ronna McDaniel reminds us all she SUCKS at her job with...
BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his run for the Presidency ... as...

Forbes' Israel/Gaza headline is SO BAD people don't think it's real at first; Updated - THEY DELETED

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:40 PM on October 09, 2023
Meme

--UPDATE--

They deleted it! EL OH EL.

But you know, we got it.

Nice try, Forbes.


----

You've got to be shiznitting us.

True story, we checked not once, not twice, but three times to make sure this wasn't a parody.

Advertisement

It's not.

It's just really that bad.

Wow, Forbes ... way to sink lower than we thought possible today.

We made the same face.

Clearly, the terrorists are the real victims in all of this.

Unprompted.

Right?

Recommended

MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
Doug P.
Advertisement

Who knew?

We've seen a LOT of bad headlines over the years but THIS ONE ... it's special.

And not in a good way.

***

Related:

Horrifying firsthand accounts starting to come out from music festival survivors about Hamas' attack

Biden calls a lid before noon even as 9 Americans have been killed and several others are still missing

Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli women & children

Mark Hamill learns the HARD WAY how truly ugly his own side is AFTER posting support for Israel

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: FORBES GAZA HAMAS HEADLINE ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
Doug P.
'A disgrace': One glance at the WH accounts indicates Team Biden is on tone deaf autopilot
Doug P.
CNN lets Palestinian National Initiative founder lie about who Hamas is targeting
Amy Curtis
Biden to fiddle in Philly as the world burns
Coucy
Too little too late? Lawrence Summers shocked by Harvard's silence on Israel/Hamas
Coucy
Hamas makes bloodcurdling threat in new video
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism Doug P.
Advertisement