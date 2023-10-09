MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
Biden calls a lid before noon even as 9 Americans have been killed and several others are still missing

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on October 09, 2023
Twitchy

What a president we have in Joe Biden.

Tireless.

Fearless.

Always front and center to do what's best for Americans.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Yeah, we know, typing out several ha's like that is sort of lame but we can't think of any way to truly get the point across about how absolutely useless Biden is, especially right now. Oh, we've known he's useless for decades but his behavior after Hamas attacked Israel this past weekend, and knowing Americans were killed and several are still missing ... dude already called a lid today.

REALLY?!

W.

T.

F?

Before noon?!

What, did that BBQ just take it out of him last night or something? How damn embarrassing.

We joke about this a lot but right now, knowing our border has been open like a leaky sieve for years ... this is scary. We really don't have a president, you guys, and we've never needed one more than we do right now.

And decency was back on the ballot.

Hilarious, right?

***

