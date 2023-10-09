Biden calls a lid before noon even as 9 Americans have been killed and several others are still missing

What a president we have in Joe Biden.

Tireless.

Fearless.

Always front and center to do what's best for Americans.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Yeah, we know, typing out several ha's like that is sort of lame but we can't think of any way to truly get the point across about how absolutely useless Biden is, especially right now. Oh, we've known he's useless for decades but his behavior after Hamas attacked Israel this past weekend, and knowing Americans were killed and several are still missing ... dude already called a lid today.

REALLY?!

The White House has called a lid before noon.



We do not expect to see or hear from President Biden for the rest of the day. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 9, 2023

W.

T.

F?

Before noon?!

What, did that BBQ just take it out of him last night or something? How damn embarrassing.

He's exhausted from hosting a celebratory BBQ yesterday. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) October 9, 2023

And this is why NOBODY respects this country. — Kris Cruz (@realKrisCruz) October 9, 2023

How does this differ from any other day?



America doesn’t have a president! — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) October 9, 2023

We joke about this a lot but right now, knowing our border has been open like a leaky sieve for years ... this is scary. We really don't have a president, you guys, and we've never needed one more than we do right now.

The adults are back in charge 🤡 — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) October 9, 2023

And decency was back on the ballot.

Hilarious, right?

***

***

