YIKES: Here are some of the WORST takes actually trashing ISRAEL after Hamas' horrific attacks

We figured there would be plenty of d-bags out there pretending Israel is somehow the villain in all of this after Hamas attacked their country and killed hundreds of innocent men, women, and children. Not to mention the raping and kidnapping ...

They just can't seem to stop blaming Israel for wearing such as short skirt.

And especially now that Israel has declared war, they are front and center wagging their fingers at them.

We start with Amir Amini (MD!):

You can’t speak about Gaza without mentioning

-2 mio Palestinians imprisoned

-95% of water undrinkable

-4h of electricity per day

-45% unemployment

-52% of youth expressing no will to live



You can’t speak about Gaza without mentioning decades of Israeli tyranny and terror. — Amir (@AmirAminiMD) October 7, 2023

RedSteeze with the takedown.

"And that's why we raped and murdered innocent EDM concert goers." https://t.co/ESkVvsrPXS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2023

You'd think by now nothing would surprise us but somehow, someway, people on Twitter/X always do.

It's a war crime when you STOP providing your enemy with the free electricity, water, and fuel you've given them for the last 15 years. pic.twitter.com/rSOtATky22 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) October 9, 2023

And of course, they're pissed at Israel for you know, fighting back after they were attacked.

The nerve.

Israeli jets level the Palestine Tower, one of the largest buildings in Gaza.



The tower had more than 100 apartments, plus offices of media outlets.



A clear war crime. pic.twitter.com/QN8g0jZJFQ — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) October 7, 2023

Except the real war crimes took place before any of this.

Israel’s killed over 400 people in Gaza! YET both MSM & Zionist bro neocons on YouTube are streaming nonstop propaganda on off-duty IDF women at a rave being raped with 0 evidence, because Hamas is the red herring to get you to ignore & erase all of Israel’s war crimes. pic.twitter.com/UdKTcoZJG4 — Fiorella Isabel (@FiorellaIsabelM) October 9, 2023

K.

⚡️Israel orders complete siege on Gaza, no electricity, no food, no fuel — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 9, 2023

Maybe don't attack the country that's been giving you electricity, food, and fuel?

Just spitballin'.

