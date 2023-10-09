Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli...
Israel relaxes gun rules in wake of Hamas attacks

YIKES: Here are some of the WORST takes actually trashing ISRAEL after Hamas' horrific attacks

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on October 09, 2023
AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

We figured there would be plenty of d-bags out there pretending Israel is somehow the villain in all of this after Hamas attacked their country and killed hundreds of innocent men, women, and children. Not to mention the raping and kidnapping ...

They just can't seem to stop blaming Israel for wearing such as short skirt.

And especially now that Israel has declared war, they are front and center wagging their fingers at them.

We start with Amir Amini (MD!):

RedSteeze with the takedown.

You'd think by now nothing would surprise us but somehow, someway, people on Twitter/X always do.

And of course, they're pissed at Israel for you know, fighting back after they were attacked.

The nerve.

Except the real war crimes took place before any of this.

K.

Maybe don't attack the country that's been giving you electricity, food, and fuel?

Just spitballin'.

