Rabbi Shmuley absolutely DECIMATES 'friend' Cory Booker for posting support for Israel while funding Iran

Apparently, Cory Booker was in Israel when Hamas began kidnapping, raping, and murdering people. He was quick to let everyone know he and his team were safe ... but totally heartbroken and stuff.

He said as much.

Wait for it, this is eventually going somewhere.

Watch:

I was in Israel when the horrific attacks carried out by Hamas started on Saturday. My team and I are now safe, but like many we are shaken, angered, and heartbroken by the hundreds killed, the thousands injured, those taken hostage, and all who are directly affected by these… pic.twitter.com/E4BgEZxSTC — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 8, 2023

Rabbi Shmuley, apparently a close friend of Booker's, just let him HAVE IT.

Seriously:

Cory Booker voted to give Iran $150b. Then he ran today away from Israel@corybooker please stop bragging about how you endured rockets in Israel. You were my closest friend for 25 years. You were my student president at Oxford and my brother. Then you voted to give the Iranian… https://t.co/ePO1wRB65d — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) October 9, 2023

BOOM.

From the rest of the tweet ... it's long-ish:

... in order to preserve your political standing. Also, right after you made this video, your staff spirited you right out of Israel. And I wonder if you got special treatment to get on a plane to get out of the war zone. The only hope for our friendship and your relationship with Jewish Community is for you to finally come to the well of the Senate floor this week and condemn your own vote to give billions to Iran and by extension Hamas and to apologize profusely, and beg forgiveness of the innocent Iranian people being brutalized by their Goverment and the world Jewish community. Otherwise, we are not interested in these posts. Words are cheap Cory. Remember all the Torah we studied together? It’s action that counts #CoryCondemnIran

So much BOOM.

In fact, this tweet may well be ALL the boom.

Hot damn.

Expose him, Rabbi! Cory is huge fraud. He is not a friend of Jews. — Yulia Goldshteyn (@GoldshteynYulia) October 9, 2023

I used to watch this man speak on the senate floor on c span in like 2005/2006 and really liked him. This is a shame. I haven’t followed him much but this makes me 😔 — lovemonster M.S. (@notoriginalfem) October 9, 2023

Thank you Rabbi we have to call out the actors that helped create this atrocity so it’s not repeated. I don’t know how anyone can support the Marxist wing of the Democratic Party after this. 🙏🏼 — Anthony (@AFMIII007) October 9, 2023

We don't know how anyone could EVER support the Marxist wing of the Democratic Party to begin with, but maybe that's just us.

What a fraud … always has been — Lynda woolard (@lyndaPT72) October 9, 2023

Psh, we could've told you all that.

***

