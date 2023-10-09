Blinken deletes tweet calling for Israeli ceasefire
Rashida Tlaib has been VERY quiet since Hamas attacked Israel BUT her 'likes'...
Mich. Gov. Whitmer tried again after being 'Twitter shamed into a second statement'...
Mark Hamill learns the HARD WAY how truly ugly his own side is...
'Yup, your constituents are TRASH': Chuck Schumer calling out pro-Palestinian rally goes R...
Everytown is BIG MAD at Smith & Wesson for, GASP, moving their business...
Big red NO: Associated Press continues to push 'Indigenous People's Day' over Columbus...
Israel relaxes gun rules in wake of Hamas attacks
'This is significant': Elon Musk removes tweet from Iran's supreme leader from public...
UN Women praises trans lesbians for Lesbian Day
CNN continues media malpractice when reporting on destruction of mosque by Israel
Are you kidding right now? You'll never guess what Joe Biden was doing...
Pritzker begs 'someone' to stop Texas from sending immigrants to blue cities
Biden brags about student loan forgiveness, gets dragged instead

Rabbi Shmuley absolutely DECIMATES 'friend' Cory Booker for posting support for Israel while funding Iran

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on October 09, 2023
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Apparently, Cory Booker was in Israel when Hamas began kidnapping, raping, and murdering people. He was quick to let everyone know he and his team were safe ... but totally heartbroken and stuff.

Advertisement

He said as much.

Wait for it, this is eventually going somewhere.

Watch:

Rabbi Shmuley, apparently a close friend of Booker's, just let him HAVE IT.

Seriously:

BOOM.

From the rest of the tweet ... it's long-ish:

... in order to preserve your political standing. Also, right after you made this video, your staff spirited you right out of Israel. And I wonder if you got special treatment to get on a plane to get out of the war zone. The only hope for our friendship and your relationship with Jewish Community is for you to finally come to the well of the Senate floor this week and condemn your own vote to give billions to Iran and by extension Hamas and to apologize profusely, and beg forgiveness of the innocent Iranian people being brutalized by their Goverment and the world Jewish community. Otherwise, we are not interested in these posts. Words are cheap Cory. Remember all the Torah we studied together? It’s action that counts #CoryCondemnIran

Recommended

Mark Hamill learns the HARD WAY how truly ugly his own side is AFTER posting support for Israel
Sam J.
Advertisement

So much BOOM.

In fact, this tweet may well be ALL the boom.

Hot damn.

We don't know how anyone could EVER support the Marxist wing of the Democratic Party to begin with, but maybe that's just us.

Psh, we could've told you all that.

***

Related:

Mark Hamill learns the HARD WAY how truly ugly his own side is AFTER posting support for Israel

'Yup, your constituents are TRASH': Chuck Schumer calling out pro-Palestinian rally too little too LATE

'Stunning LACK of self-awareness': BRUTAL thread takes Leftists/Socialists APART for supporting Hamas

Advertisement

No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CORY BOOKER IRAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mark Hamill learns the HARD WAY how truly ugly his own side is AFTER posting support for Israel
Sam J.
Everytown is BIG MAD at Smith & Wesson for, GASP, moving their business to Tennessee
Laura W.
'Yup, your constituents are TRASH': Chuck Schumer calling out pro-Palestinian rally goes REALLY wrong
Sam J.
Blinken deletes tweet calling for Israeli ceasefire
Amy Curtis
Rashida Tlaib has been VERY quiet since Hamas attacked Israel BUT her 'likes' on posts are VERY telling
Sam J.
'This is significant': Elon Musk removes tweet from Iran's supreme leader from public timeline
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mark Hamill learns the HARD WAY how truly ugly his own side is AFTER posting support for Israel Sam J.
Advertisement