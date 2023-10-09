Rashida Tlaib has been VERY quiet since Hamas attacked Israel BUT her 'likes' on posts are VERY telling

It's a sad reflection on Congress when one of the first things many Americans think about after a horrific attack like we witnessed in Israel this weekend is what a certain representative might have to say since she has been very clear in her hatred for Israel. Granted, we saw plenty from her fellow 'Squad members,' but at the end of the day, there is one rep who appears to truly despise Israel more than any other.

How many times has Rashida Tlaib called them an apartheid state now?

We've lost count.

Welp, Tlaib has been very quiet since the shockingly violent clips of Hamas kidnapping children and raping/murdering women started making their way through traditional and social media.

Many people are waiting to see her at least condemn the actions of Hamas.

The rest of us aren't exactly holding our breath waiting for it because ultimately, we already know who she really is. She's been showing and telling us for years now.

Interestingly enough, we know she's on Twitter because she's liking certain posts ...

Squad Member @RashidaTlaib isn't doing much talking about the terrorist invasion of Israel, but she is liking tweets padding her ego pic.twitter.com/Ct2duiBsjB — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) October 9, 2023

Yeah. She's all about her.

Shocker, we know.

Notice the one tweet also mentions apartheid ... guess she's got her talking points and she's sticking to them even after everything we've witnessed.

Shocker, again.

We'll continue to keep an eye on her feed and update as we see anything from her.

