Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli women & children

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on October 09, 2023

Full transparency, we had no idea who this awful person Najma Sharif was before she crossed our timeline. It appears she is a Somali-American writer based in the digital world. Whatever the Hell that means.

She seems quite pleased with what took place in Israel over the weekend.

The irony of her calling anyone else a loser.

Note that she turned replies off on her tweet after some seriously heated back and forth.

So brave.

Much stunning.

Megyn Kelly stepped in:

Calling this person a vile pathetic troll is an insult to other vile pathetic trolls.

Seems a fair question to ask Fuse Literacy about their client as well - we're not holding our breath waiting for them to address Sharif's comments at all or condemn them.

Now now, they're far too busy targeting parents who think they have a right to know if their children are so mentally ill they think they're somehow the wrong sex.

Only if she showed up at a school board meeting and said kids shouldn't be reading pornography at school.

And there it is.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

