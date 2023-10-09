Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli women & children

Full transparency, we had no idea who this awful person Najma Sharif was before she crossed our timeline. It appears she is a Somali-American writer based in the digital world. Whatever the Hell that means.

She seems quite pleased with what took place in Israel over the weekend.

The irony of her calling anyone else a loser.

what did y'all think decolonization meant? vibes? papers? essays? losers. — Najma Sharif (@overdramatique) October 7, 2023

Note that she turned replies off on her tweet after some seriously heated back and forth.

So brave.

Much stunning.

What a brave keyboard warrior you are — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 8, 2023

Megyn Kelly stepped in:

What a vile pathetic troll. @FuseLiterary - you good with your client here? She’s really enjoying the murder & kidnapping of women, babies & the elderly. This your thing? https://t.co/Bkux3WMMmH — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2023

Calling this person a vile pathetic troll is an insult to other vile pathetic trolls.

Seems a fair question to ask Fuse Literacy about their client as well - we're not holding our breath waiting for them to address Sharif's comments at all or condemn them.

This is concerning. If we actually had an intelligence system that cared about its citizens, they would be checking out every account that liked this. pic.twitter.com/16oGPXuVC1 — Pam D (@soirchick) October 8, 2023

Now now, they're far too busy targeting parents who think they have a right to know if their children are so mentally ill they think they're somehow the wrong sex.

So you support terrorism? Good to know. I’m sure you are on a list. pic.twitter.com/ipVPEVZyqv — The Doctor (@TennantRob) October 8, 2023

Only if she showed up at a school board meeting and said kids shouldn't be reading pornography at school.

And there it is.

***

***

