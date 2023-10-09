Dem Socialists (like Squad members) share UGLY image showing who they REALLY are at pro-Hamas rally (pic)

Democrats Socialists showed us who they REALLY ARE this past weekend after Hamas brutally attacked innocent people in Israel. Keep in mind that many members of 'The Squad' belong to groups like these.

Big thanks to the New York Post for shining a giant light on the cockroaches rallying in favor of Hamas this past weekend ...

When they show us who they really are, we should believe them.

Today's cover: Security heightened at NYC synagogues, Jewish sites in wake of Hamas attack on Israel https://t.co/h2kUgFJjnN pic.twitter.com/s8bfikRUhV — New York Post (@nypost) October 9, 2023

What a bunch of sweethearts, eh?

Democrats support Palastine and Hamas.



Jews vote for Democrats.



Weird. — Dave (@davespace_) October 9, 2023

We don't get it either.

Round them up and ship them to Gaza. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 9, 2023

Seems fair.

Democrats — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 9, 2023

Where is the outcry from this use of the Swastika? It won't come from MSNBC or CNN because they cheer the destruction of Israel. It won't come from Democrats because they have institutionalized the destruction of Israel into their party structure mostly through The Squad. It is… — Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) October 9, 2023

We're not seeing much of an outcry about this use of a Swastika.

Why do democrats support Hamas??? — Xmyasp (@Xmyasp) October 9, 2023

Why would ANYONE support terrorists?

Traitors in our midst. — Fried Eggs on Rice (@div_thought) October 9, 2023

But you know, white supremacy is the real problem in our country right now.

Or something.

Biden says so.

***

