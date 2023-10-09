Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli...
Israel relaxes gun rules in wake of Hamas attacks

Dem Socialists (like Squad members) share UGLY image showing who they REALLY are at pro-Hamas rally (pic)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on October 09, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats Socialists showed us who they REALLY ARE this past weekend after Hamas brutally attacked innocent people in Israel. Keep in mind that many members of 'The Squad' belong to groups like these.

Big thanks to the New York Post for shining a giant light on the cockroaches rallying in favor of Hamas this past weekend ... 

When they show us who they really are, we should believe them.

What a bunch of sweethearts, eh?

We don't get it either.

Seems fair.

We're not seeing much of an outcry about this use of a Swastika.

Why would ANYONE support terrorists?

But you know, white supremacy is the real problem in our country right now.

Or something.

Biden says so.

***

***

