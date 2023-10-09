Silence speaks volumes: Obama, Clinton mum on Israel/Hamas conflict
Rob Reiner tried to save democracy by convincing RFK Jr. not to run...
'Small but passionate': NBC just LOVES stepping on rakes
Hamas makes bloodcurdling threat in new video
LARRY: The Left Shows Their True Colors Following Harrowing Attacks on Israel
MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
GOP Spokeswoman Ronna McDaniel reminds us all she SUCKS at her job with...
BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his run for the Presidency ... as...
Jonathan Turley examines latest evidence showing Biden's 'lucrative form of corruption'
Hamas apologist DRAGGED for sharing UGLIEST take yet accusing Israel of lying about...
Biden calls a lid before noon even as 9 Americans have been killed...
Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli...
DNA test shows Sen. Warren's tweet about 'obligations to tribal communities' is 100...
Dem Socialists (like Squad members) share UGLY image showing who they REALLY are...

Horrifying firsthand accounts starting to come out from music festival survivors about Hamas' attack

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on October 09, 2023
AG Hamilton

There are truly no words we alone can use to possibly describe what people in Israel went through during Hamas' surprise terrorist attacks - seeing these firsthand accounts from survivors of the music festival is really and truly heartbreaking and horrifying all in one.

Advertisement

AG Hamilton shared this one:

From the first tweet:

They found us. 8 terrorists in front of both of us. I closed my eyes tightly because I was sure they gonna shot us but then they grabbed us and lofted us from the ground. They took our phones and everything we had in our pockets. They announced in their walkie-talkie, ‘We have 2 more abductees.” One of the terrorists started talking to me in Arabic and I told him I can’t understand him. I didn’t shout, I didn’t went crazy, I became apathetic. He put his jacket on me while the rest of them was looking at me like I was a piece of meat because I was wearing a tank top. In one hand he holds my hand, and in the other hand he holds a missile. We started walking and I saw that they were looking on the floor for things like cigarettes and drinks. So I helped them. I didn’t want to resist.
 There's more:

Recommended

MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
Doug P.
Advertisement

From the second tweet:

And suddenly I started hearing people talk in Hebrew. I screamed loudly “HELP!”. These were the army soldiers, they came and took me to a trailer with paramedics, along with other survivors. In the background, the shooting continued, and in front of my eyes I saw difficult sights that I will spare you and will not describe here.So it’s true that they murdered my soul and I hope that one day I will be able to heal it. But Liron, remember Liron from the beginning go the story? My girlfriend. They killed her. They killed are my hero and unfortunately no one will ever be able to bring her back.”

They killed her friend.

We don't even know what to say when we read something like this ... just so evil. And to think anyone would ever defend these actions? 

As we said way up there ... no words.

***

Related:

Hamas apologist DRAGGED for sharing UGLIEST take yet accusing Israel of lying about women being raped

Biden calls a lid before noon even as 9 Americans have been killed and several others are still missing

Advertisement

Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli women & children

Mark Hamill learns the HARD WAY how truly ugly his own side is AFTER posting support for Israel

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
Doug P.
'Small but passionate': NBC just LOVES stepping on rakes
Laura W.
Hamas makes bloodcurdling threat in new video
Coucy
Silence speaks volumes: Obama, Clinton mum on Israel/Hamas conflict
Coucy
Rob Reiner tried to save democracy by convincing RFK Jr. not to run but 'he didn't care'
Doug P.
Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli women & children
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism Doug P.
Advertisement