Horrifying firsthand accounts starting to come out from music festival survivors about Hamas' attack

There are truly no words we alone can use to possibly describe what people in Israel went through during Hamas' surprise terrorist attacks - seeing these firsthand accounts from survivors of the music festival is really and truly heartbreaking and horrifying all in one.

AG Hamilton shared this one:

The accounts coming out from the music festival are horrific. They need to be shared. The world needs to know the evil that innocent people faced this weekend.



Here is one account from one of the survivors May Hayat (part 1/2):



So I went to work with my girlfriend Liron at… pic.twitter.com/fxmzdXxohk — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 9, 2023

From the first tweet:

They found us. 8 terrorists in front of both of us. I closed my eyes tightly because I was sure they gonna shot us but then they grabbed us and lofted us from the ground. They took our phones and everything we had in our pockets. They announced in their walkie-talkie, ‘We have 2 more abductees.” One of the terrorists started talking to me in Arabic and I told him I can’t understand him. I didn’t shout, I didn’t went crazy, I became apathetic. He put his jacket on me while the rest of them was looking at me like I was a piece of meat because I was wearing a tank top. In one hand he holds my hand, and in the other hand he holds a missile. We started walking and I saw that they were looking on the floor for things like cigarettes and drinks. So I helped them. I didn’t want to resist.

From the second tweet:

And suddenly I started hearing people talk in Hebrew. I screamed loudly “HELP!”. These were the army soldiers, they came and took me to a trailer with paramedics, along with other survivors. In the background, the shooting continued, and in front of my eyes I saw difficult sights that I will spare you and will not describe here.So it’s true that they murdered my soul and I hope that one day I will be able to heal it. But Liron, remember Liron from the beginning go the story? My girlfriend. They killed her. They killed are my hero and unfortunately no one will ever be able to bring her back.”

They killed her friend.

We don't even know what to say when we read something like this ... just so evil. And to think anyone would ever defend these actions?

Absolutely heartbreaking. — J H (@Im_goodthanks) October 9, 2023

Good Lord…I pray her soul can find healing some day as well. ♥️💔🙏🏼 — Tabitha Gibson (@tabigibson) October 9, 2023

I am in tears. This is horrific. — Julie McCoy (@LAjuliemccoy) October 9, 2023

As we said way up there ... no words.

