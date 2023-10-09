Horrifying firsthand accounts starting to come out from music festival survivors about Ham...
Hamas apologist DRAGGED for sharing UGLIEST take yet accusing Israel of lying about women being raped

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on October 09, 2023
Twitchy

We cover a lot of threads on Twitter because many of our readers ironically hate Twitter (we don't blame you) but do enjoy reading about some of the insanity we see on the platform every day. Some threads are hilarious, some are smart, and some are amazing ... and some are total and complete dumpster fires of horrible garbage.

Like this from Q. Anthony Ali.

Not only does he accuse Israel of lying about the rapes, but he compares the propaganda to what was used to keep slavery.

No, really.

See for yourselves:

Look at this:

When we see crap like this we sorta get why a lot of people avoid Twitter.

As you can probably imagine, this didn't go well for the guy with no bio.

That he thinks this is in any way a win or a dunk is really ... really weird. Sure, they may have kidnapped, tortured, and killed them BUT there's no proof they were raped.

Dude.

Put the Twitter and the crack pipe down.

Sure, that makes this all better.

What a doorknob.

