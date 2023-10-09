Hamas apologist DRAGGED for sharing UGLIEST take yet accusing Israel of lying about women being raped

We cover a lot of threads on Twitter because many of our readers ironically hate Twitter (we don't blame you) but do enjoy reading about some of the insanity we see on the platform every day. Some threads are hilarious, some are smart, and some are amazing ... and some are total and complete dumpster fires of horrible garbage.

Advertisement

Like this from Q. Anthony Ali.

Not only does he accuse Israel of lying about the rapes, but he compares the propaganda to what was used to keep slavery.

No, really.

See for yourselves:

There hasn’t been a single verified report of sexual violence. Only the assumption that fighters seated near the body of a bikini-clad woman *had* to have raped her.



This is the same strain of propaganda used to paint slavery in the US as necessary to protect white women. https://t.co/y6vQ6YPCoz — Q. Anthony Ali (@NobleQAli) October 8, 2023

Look at this:

Yeah so the story about the woman with the bloodstain on the seat of her pants was false. She’s being held captive but hasn’t been harmed. https://t.co/Uw588Nhn8w — Q. Anthony Ali (@NobleQAli) October 8, 2023

When we see crap like this we sorta get why a lot of people avoid Twitter.

As you can probably imagine, this didn't go well for the guy with no bio.

“Sure, they tortured and murdered her, but they only stripped her naked, they didn’t rape her.”



You actually think that’s a flex. Incredible. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 9, 2023

“It was the bullets that shot off her clothes.” — The Matthew Principle (@MattPrinciple) October 8, 2023

Excusing rapists. How very noble of you. — TopJimmy (@jp23mc) October 9, 2023

”BUT THEY WERE MAYBE NOT RAPED!”🤷 — Hans Karlsborn (@HKarlsborn) October 8, 2023

That he thinks this is in any way a win or a dunk is really ... really weird. Sure, they may have kidnapped, tortured, and killed them BUT there's no proof they were raped.

Dude.

Put the Twitter and the crack pipe down.

Oh, I see. So they are doing the family-friendly version of parading around a civilian's mutilated corpse. Good to know it's not problematic whatsoever. — Tidy Roger (@RogerTidy) October 9, 2023

Sure, that makes this all better.

What a doorknob.

***

Related:

Biden calls a lid before noon even as 9 Americans have been killed and several others are still missing

Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli women & children

Mark Hamill learns the HARD WAY how truly ugly his own side is AFTER posting support for Israel

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.