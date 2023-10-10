Roseanne hilariously SAVAGES Rob Reiner for whining about RFK Jr. ignoring his plea not to run 3rd-party

Beg your pardon? General Hayden suggests assassination of sitting U.S. Senator
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on October 10, 2023

Rob Reiner obviously thinks more of himself than most people do ... especially Robert Kennedy Jr. 

Seems ol' Meathead thought he could talk 'Bobby Kennedy Jr.' out of running as an Independent because it would, 'put Trump back in the White House.' Maybe if Biden didn't suck so much that wouldn't be a concern, Rob.

Imagine posting this on Twitter because you think it's a good thing:

Dude is a mess.

Heck, even Roseanne noticed and mocked TF out of him.

These are the moments that make Twitter fun again:

From the rest of her tweet:

As you know, democracy is dangerous to our democracy and we can’t let Americans vote for who they want. That would be pure fascism. 

HA HA HA HA

True story.

Even more cringe-worthy is he thought RFK Jr. would stop running third-party because Rob told him to.

What a maroon.

Grateful Calvin
Pretty simple, Rob.

