Roseanne hilariously SAVAGES Rob Reiner for whining about RFK Jr. ignoring his plea not to run 3rd-party

Rob Reiner obviously thinks more of himself than most people do ... especially Robert Kennedy Jr.

Seems ol' Meathead thought he could talk 'Bobby Kennedy Jr.' out of running as an Independent because it would, 'put Trump back in the White House.' Maybe if Biden didn't suck so much that wouldn't be a concern, Rob.

Imagine posting this on Twitter because you think it's a good thing:

Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s announcement to run as an Independent is a dangerous and cynical move by wealthy Republicans to put Trump back in the WH. I talked with Bobby and told him that what he is doing could destroy American Democracy. He didn’t care. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 9, 2023

Dude is a mess.

Heck, even Roseanne noticed and mocked TF out of him.

These are the moments that make Twitter fun again:

You told someone that them running for

president will destroy America and they didn’t care about your opinion? Do they not understand that you’re a very smart man? That’s crazy. He should immediately drop out. As you know, democracy is dangerous to our democracy and we can’t let… — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 10, 2023

From the rest of her tweet:

As you know, democracy is dangerous to our democracy and we can’t let Americans vote for who they want. That would be pure fascism.

HA HA HA HA

True story.

Zero chance Kennedy took the time to chat with mr. Irrelevant. — BuyTheCryptoDip (@BuyTheCryptoDip) October 10, 2023

Even more cringe-worthy is he thought RFK Jr. would stop running third-party because Rob told him to.

What a maroon.

I agree, Roseanne. I think Bobby Jr. has some great ideas. I also think he has some far fetched ones. I'm not voting for him, but this is a Democracy and he has every right to run, and people have every right to vote for him if they choose. — Dan (@DanBeThyName) October 10, 2023

Pretty simple, Rob.

