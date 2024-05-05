Hear Us Roar: Biden Reminded HE Messed With Women After Tone-Deaf Post About Trump

Whatever unfortunate intern was running the Joe Biden account on X last night woke up to a hot mess in the president's mentions. All of it richly deserved.

Why? Because the administration that has wrecked Title IX -- effectively ending women's sports, taking away scholarship and athletic opportunities for women and girls while also putting their privacy and safety at risk -- thinks Donald Trump is the problem.

This November, voters are going to teach Donald Trump a valuable lesson:



Don’t mess with the women of America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 5, 2024

Really, Joe?

This is, of course, about abortion. Which is apparently the only issue this administration thinks we women should care about. So much so, the Democrats -- from the White House on down -- lie about it with zero remorse. It took Biden MONTHS to go to East Palestine, Ohio following a catastrophic train derailment that happened on his watch, but he can quickly drop an ad defending the 'freedom' of abortion after Trump talks to Time Magazine.

Because the economy is in a shambles, border security and immigration policies are non-existent, and violent crime in America's cities runs unchecked, Biden has to play the only card he's got left: kill your babies and be free, ladies!

Ugh.

Oh, buckle up, buddy.



What’s a woman? — Sall Grover (@salltweets) May 5, 2024

Notice how we're 'women' again when they need our vote? Otherwise we're 'egg producers' or 'womb owners' or 'birthing people.'

You couldn’t have said it better yourself… Literally pic.twitter.com/J8TMDsW4bm — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 5, 2024

Yikes.

Bro you are the one letting men shower with girls. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) May 5, 2024

But he's also letting those girls kill their babies, so they should be grateful for that.

Y'all tried to force women to take a big pharma product that they didn't want or need. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) May 5, 2024

And threatened our jobs if we refused.

What is a woman, Joe? Because you just revised Title IX where men can shower with women in WOMEN’S sports and you have someone in your admin who THINKS he’s a woman. So spare us your bull 💩#WhatIsAWoman pic.twitter.com/G9O0Uq34GZ — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 5, 2024

They mess with women so much they tell us men are women, and punish us if we don't agree.

This November, don't forget:



This administration doesn't give a damn about women and freely advocates for their spaces and sports to be violated. They also can't define a woman unless it's about abortion. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) May 5, 2024

That's all they think we care about. Not the economy, not the border, not crime, not jobs.

Just killing babies.

They have a very, very low opinion of women.

You assume that the women of America are too stupid to learn how to use birth control. Why do you think so little of women? — 1984 Is Today (@Tribble_Bait) May 5, 2024

Because, in reality, they despise us.

You're damn right we will. We will vote Red to Save America. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3pxGXAys9R — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) May 5, 2024

Boom.

You are absolutely right about this one! 💯



Come November, voters are gonna show up in droves, and vote for Donald Trump cause they don’t like men in women’s restrooms, or women’s sports. — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) May 5, 2024

No, we don't.

Imagine tweeting this and not even knowing what a women is — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 5, 2024

They think they can play fast and loose with defining women and we won't care.

It's time we showed them we care.

You're right.



I'm not going to forget how you cut the heart out of Title IX, and betrayed the women and girls of America. — Meta Jane (@MetaJane5) May 5, 2024

No one should forget.

Biden has done more permanent damage to the girls and women of this country than any president before him by revising title XI. He has permanently destroyed women’s sports and allowed men to invade girls bathrooms and locker rooms.



And he did this to the cheers from the left. https://t.co/gi3536twy1 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 5, 2024

Nailed it.

Unless of course their name is Tara Reade. https://t.co/KJi4U6b5FP — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) May 5, 2024

Then you don't count.

As an American woman, I can't wait to cast my vote for Donald Trump! https://t.co/5d4i8A09te — politically incorrect (@MassiveWeirdo) May 5, 2024

Hallelujah.

At least Trump knows what a woman is.

Dear Mr. President,



Women of America are going to teach you a valuable lesson.



You destroyed Title IX by removing women’s sex based rights.



You can’t define what a woman is.



You will not get my vote.



Don’t mess with the women of America. #WomenTweet https://t.co/bJVoEt9y9R — Bridget Super Duper Ultra (@freyafirst) May 5, 2024

Mic. Drop.

The gaslighting of women by politicians like Biden is breath-taking. https://t.co/T3pQihWBc7 — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 5, 2024

It really is breathtaking, isn't it?

Biden harms women with his policies -- all of them -- and has the audacity to say women should vote for him because this one issue makes up for Title IX, the attack on the gig economy, violence, crime, taxes, the economy.

It's a masterclass in gaslighting.

Here's hoping Biden is the one that learns his lesson in November.