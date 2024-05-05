Hear Us Roar: Biden Reminded HE Messed With Women After Tone-Deaf Post About Trump

Michael Tracy WRECKED for Safe-Space Dig at the Right for Defending Jewish Students...
Amy Curtis  |  12:15 PM on May 05, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Whatever unfortunate intern was running the Joe Biden account on X last night woke up to a hot mess in the president's mentions. All of it richly deserved.

Why? Because the administration that has wrecked Title IX -- effectively ending women's sports, taking away scholarship and athletic opportunities for women and girls while also putting their privacy and safety at risk -- thinks Donald Trump is the problem.

Really, Joe? 

This is, of course, about abortion. Which is apparently the only issue this administration thinks we women should care about. So much so, the Democrats -- from the White House on down -- lie about it with zero remorse. It took Biden MONTHS to go to East Palestine, Ohio following a catastrophic train derailment that happened on his watch, but he can quickly drop an ad defending the 'freedom' of abortion after Trump talks to Time Magazine.

Because the economy is in a shambles, border security and immigration policies are non-existent, and violent crime in America's cities runs unchecked, Biden has to play the only card he's got left: kill your babies and be free, ladies!

Ugh.

Notice how we're 'women' again when they need our vote? Otherwise we're 'egg producers' or 'womb owners' or 'birthing people.'

Yikes.

But he's also letting those girls kill their babies, so they should be grateful for that.

And threatened our jobs if we refused.

They mess with women so much they tell us men are women, and punish us if we don't agree.

That's all they think we care about. Not the economy, not the border, not crime, not jobs.

Just killing babies.

They have a very, very low opinion of women.

Because, in reality, they despise us.

Boom.

No, we don't.

They think they can play fast and loose with defining women and we won't care.

It's time we showed them we care.

No one should forget.

Nailed it.

Then you don't count.

Hallelujah.

At least Trump knows what a woman is.

Mic. Drop.

It really is breathtaking, isn't it?

Biden harms women with his policies -- all of them -- and has the audacity to say women should vote for him because this one issue makes up for Title IX, the attack on the gig economy, violence, crime, taxes, the economy.

It's a masterclass in gaslighting.

Here's hoping Biden is the one that learns his lesson in November.

