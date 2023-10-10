Not LOGICAL: Our favorite Spock account SCHOOLS George Takei for trying to make...
'Tough Guy' Andrew Tate DROPPED like a sack trying to pick a fight with Ben Shapiro over Hamas attacks

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on October 10, 2023
Meme

Ben Shapiro doesn't seem all that keen on Palestine asking for a truce ... and after what Hamas did on Saturday, we hardly blame him. Note, it's quite rare to see Shapiro drop an eff-bomb so safe to say this is a fairly powerful and meaningful tweet for him.

For some reason, tough guy Andrew Tate thought it would be a good idea to try and pick a fight - about peace.

Right?

Don't make that face, we didn't do it. 

The irony of Tate calling anyone else, 'Mr. tough guy.'

Shapiro with the one-two:

Some people just like to pretend they know what's going on, especially on Twitter.

True story.

Funny how that works.

Fair point.

Our bad.

And boom.

***

