'Tough Guy' Andrew Tate DROPPED like a sack trying to pick a fight with Ben Shapiro over Hamas attacks

Ben Shapiro doesn't seem all that keen on Palestine asking for a truce ... and after what Hamas did on Saturday, we hardly blame him. Note, it's quite rare to see Shapiro drop an eff-bomb so safe to say this is a fairly powerful and meaningful tweet for him.

And they can f*ck right off. https://t.co/SnYPauzNkc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 9, 2023

For some reason, tough guy Andrew Tate thought it would be a good idea to try and pick a fight - about peace.

Right?

Don't make that face, we didn't do it.

Mr tough guy.



Let me assure you as someone who has does his own fighting - as opposed to excitedly encouraging others to do it for him- while sitting at home on a comfy chair.



Peace is always worth a conversation. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) October 10, 2023

The irony of Tate calling anyone else, 'Mr. tough guy.'

Shapiro with the one-two:

Let me assure you, as someone who has not pimped women and bragged about it, that morality requires that those who rape women and kidnap children must be eradicated, not negotiated with. https://t.co/tmI7owud4w — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 10, 2023

This is who they are.@cobratate is apparently too much of an idiot to understand that. https://t.co/S5rE24EhDT — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 10, 2023

Some people just like to pretend they know what's going on, especially on Twitter.

True story.

It’s always easy to advocate for peace when it isn’t your family being brutally murdered. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) October 10, 2023

Funny how that works.

In this moment, I wish we would all agree to just ignore Andrew Tate. — Jenny Logan (@chisholmfinance) October 10, 2023

Fair point.

Our bad.

If you can't see the difference between terrorists who behead babies, celebrate it, and hide behind their own children to avoid consequence, and soldiers who attempt to avoid civilian casualties, you are not "morally sophisticated." You are a fool, and a dangerous fool at that. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 10, 2023

And boom.

***

