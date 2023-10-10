Kassy Dillon attends 'Palestinian Resistance' protest near Harvard, shares SHOCKING talking points

We're not entirely sure what we expected from Harvard-level students after what we've seen from David Hogg who recently graduated from the university. Seriously, why would anyone expect anything from the once-great institution who saw fit to accept Hogg?

Kassy Dillon took it up on herself to attend the 'Palestinian Resistance' protest yesterday, and what she shared is shockingly bad. Yeah yeah, we know, unfortunately, many college kids are brainwashed and lost but this is outright hatred.

Insane hatred.

Take a look:

I went to the "Palestinian Resistance" protest near Harvard today. Here is what you need to know.



1. The flyer declared "victory is ours."

2. Chants called for the destruction of Israel

3. Protestors called the Israeli's across the street "nazis"

4. Hundreds of people showed up… — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 9, 2023

Chants calling for the destruction of Israel.

Right outside of Harvard.

This looks like a literal poisoning of the mind, heart, and soul - even one of their professors called it out.

Yikes.

Interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2023

That's one word for it.

Harvard students accused Israel of white supremacy? What is this a university or a circus? — Dustin (@DustinofApollon) October 10, 2023

We're going to go with circus.

The white supremacy term is now used when they don't really have anything to say about the people they are trying to condemn. — Mako (@ChristaFlgirl) October 10, 2023

It's used by people who rely on lazy talking points because they're stupid and hateful.

We said what we said.

How many of those student loans from these people are the taxpayers paying off? #ThanksBiden #BidenWorstPresidentEver — Milwaukee Paint-Shaker (@Cemoto78) October 10, 2023

Makes ya' wonder.

