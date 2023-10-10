Kassy Dillon attends 'Palestinian Resistance' protest near Harvard, shares SHOCKING talking points

JK Rowling spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at 'sniveling Hamas apologists' daring them to justify behe...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on October 10, 2023
Twitter

We're not entirely sure what we expected from Harvard-level students after what we've seen from David Hogg who recently graduated from the university. Seriously, why would anyone expect anything from the once-great institution who saw fit to accept Hogg?

Kassy Dillon took it up on herself to attend the 'Palestinian Resistance' protest yesterday, and what she shared is shockingly bad. Yeah yeah, we know, unfortunately, many college kids are brainwashed and lost but this is outright hatred.

Insane hatred.

Take a look:

Chants calling for the destruction of Israel.

Right outside of Harvard.

This looks like a literal poisoning of the mind, heart, and soul - even one of their professors called it out.

Yikes.

That's one word for it.

We're going to go with circus.

It's used by people who rely on lazy talking points because they're stupid and hateful.

We said what we said.

Makes ya' wonder.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

