How 'bout NO? Adam Kinzinger pushing to hold Israeli aid HOSTAGE to benefit Ukraine goes so VERY wrong

Ok, this guy should seriously just move his annoying a*s over to Ukraine and be done with it. Seriously. WE GET IT, ADAM, you care more about Ukraine than any other country (even your own) for some bizarre reason, so why don't you just freakin' move there already.

Adam Kinzinger wants Israeli aid tied to Ukraine.

Seriously.

Tie Ukraine aid to Israel aid. Pass them both… or don’t, either we support our Allies or we don’t. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 10, 2023

One guess as to how this is going over for the guy gerrymandered out of his seat who then bailed and ran to Texas where they don't want him either.

Note ... he did turn off responses BUT that just means people are quote-tweeting which is almost worse.

Considering dudes like Adam insist anyone who doesn’t want to empty our coffers and send it all to Ukraine supports Russia, this mean Adam supports Hamas.



Supports the kidnapping, rape and killing of innocent children and grandmas. https://t.co/gYR1yXTess — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 10, 2023

Except it’s looking increasingly likely that the aid we gave to Ukraine was being used to attack Israel



And even if not, why should I give a sh*t about Ukraine anymore? It’s just one dictator versus another? I supported Ukraine early on but I don’t care anymore and I don’t want… https://t.co/sFW8DliyMS — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 10, 2023

When did Adam decide that Ukrainian nazis are the same as Israelis? https://t.co/wlJnst3neX — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) October 10, 2023

Has this dipsh** called out any of the people in Congress flying Palestinian flags outside their office, or is he still just going after his "fellow republicans"? https://t.co/3doF444sOs — Janice (@jannyfayray) October 10, 2023

Honestly, he's probably sitting at home trolling on Twitter because he has nothing else better to do.

It's so important and he believes so strongly in the righteousness of it, he blocks replies. https://t.co/a4CjCa3tdr — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) October 10, 2023

Thanks for admitting out loud how this corrupt system really works. https://t.co/nzO7scUT7z — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) October 10, 2023

>Tie a war to being slaughtered by terrorists



Wow. You’re dumb af. https://t.co/XXYe8T4lan — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) October 10, 2023

