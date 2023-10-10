How 'bout NO? Adam Kinzinger pushing to hold Israeli aid HOSTAGE to benefit Ukraine goes so VERY wrong

WHOOPS! Empire State Building lights up in unfortunate color choices in a terrible...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on October 10, 2023
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Ok, this guy should seriously just move his annoying a*s over to Ukraine and be done with it. Seriously. WE GET IT, ADAM, you care more about Ukraine than any other country (even your own) for some bizarre reason, so why don't you just freakin' move there already.

Adam Kinzinger wants Israeli aid tied to Ukraine.

Seriously.

One guess as to how this is going over for the guy gerrymandered out of his seat who then bailed and ran to Texas where they don't want him either.

Note ... he did turn off responses BUT that just means people are quote-tweeting which is almost worse.

For him.

Yup.

Oops.

Honestly, he's probably sitting at home trolling on Twitter because he has nothing else better to do.

Something like that.

Something like this as well.

