General Michael Hayden gets WORKED for trying to backpedal on post calling for Tuberville's DEATH

As Twitchy readers know, retired NSA, CIA director, and overall PUNK General Michael Hayden publicly suggested that Sen. Tommy Tuberville should be removed from the human race for holding up Biden-nominated military promotions.

Maybe if Biden was more focused on the actual military and less focused on abortion and woke nonsense that is making our military weaker Tuberville wouldn't be as hesitant to let things progress.

Anywho, we digress.

Welp, it looks like Hayden is trying to pretend he's doubling down on his original statement while actually doing his damndest to backpedal.

I was surprised to wake up this morning and discover that many MAGAnuts had lost their minds over my suggestion that “Coach” Tuberville not be considered a member of the human race. I stand by that view. I’m wishing you all a nice day even the intransigent Tommy Tuberville. — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) October 10, 2023

Because only MAGAnuts would take offense to the former head of the NSA and CIA wishing death on an elected official. *eye roll*

You're a lying piece of human garbage. You're one of the 51 "intel experts" who signed the letter saying that Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation. We know exactly what you are, and hoping you get exactly what you deserve. pic.twitter.com/9KUHbyOW6c — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 10, 2023

You are a traitor to this nation, and to the Constitution. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) October 10, 2023

You say this over an objection to taxpayers paying for abortion travel costs. Then you double down on it. Hideous. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 10, 2023

Hideous.

That works.

Losers hide behind labels! We have seen you out in public and you can barely eat a plate of food. You're a disgrace to your country. MAGA is what you hide behind to condemn Americans who love their country. You want to label those who you disagree with just like when Hitler put… — Dewey Finn (@therightreader) October 10, 2023

Oh, and about his claiming he meant Tuberville wasn't a member of the human race?

Ain't nobody buyin' that either.

Uhh you said removed from the human race pic.twitter.com/uVfYMpKkwK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 10, 2023

We all saw it, bro.

Just take the L.

***

***

