General Michael Hayden gets WORKED for trying to backpedal on post calling for Tuberville's DEATH

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on October 10, 2023
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, retired NSA, CIA director, and overall PUNK General Michael Hayden publicly suggested that Sen. Tommy Tuberville should be removed from the human race for holding up Biden-nominated military promotions.

Maybe if Biden was more focused on the actual military and less focused on abortion and woke nonsense that is making our military weaker Tuberville wouldn't be as hesitant to let things progress.

Anywho, we digress.

Welp, it looks like Hayden is trying to pretend he's doubling down on his original statement while actually doing his damndest to backpedal.

Because only MAGAnuts would take offense to the former head of the NSA and CIA wishing death on an elected official. *eye roll*

Hideous.

That works.

Oh, and about his claiming he meant Tuberville wasn't a member of the human race?

Ain't nobody buyin' that either.

We all saw it, bro.

Just take the L.

***

***

