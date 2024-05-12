NJ Dem Congresswoman Who Told Trump He's NOT Welcome TRIPS Gloriously Over His...
Climate-Change NOB Openly Calling for Virus to Cull Human Population FLIPS OUT When...
OMG-LOL, They Really Did It! Canadian School Does the Norm McDonald Tweet annnd...
HAAAA! Don't Look Now, But Elon Musk Just ENDED the Fed With One...
HA! J.K. Rowling's Response to Being Shamed for 'Cruelly' Mocking Transgender Football Mgr...
Yes, We Stand With Israel. DEAL WITH IT (We're So Happy We Made...
With Friends Like Biden, WHO Needs Enemies?! THIS WaPo Biden/Israel BOMBSHELL Should End...
What Is Going on Across the Pond? Eurovision 2024: Nemo, Joost, Baby Lasagna,...
Israel's Entry in Eurovision Song Contest Is Causing People to Lose Their Minds
Fulton County Missing More Than 380,000 Ballot Images From Election Day
No Indigenous Children's Remains Found After $8 Million Search in Canada
Shannon Watts: Rep Introduces Federal Database of Pregnant Women for Donald Trump to...
Sen. Mike Lee Says That It's 'Shockingly Easy' for Illegals to Vote in...
Rep. Cory Mills Files Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden

We Could Watch MeidasTouch Cry All Day EVERY Day Whine-Quoting Trump But THIS 1 is Especially PRICELESS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on May 12, 2024
Twitchy

Would you look at that? MeidasTouch was totally triggered by Trump quoting Hannibal Lecter. Yeah yeah yeah, we know, triggered is like soooooo 2018, but so is losing your damn mind every time Trump speaks.

Advertisement

Not to mention, if anyone expertly displays the act of being triggered, it's our pals at MeidasTouch.

Look at this nonsense:

OH NOEZ! NOT A QUOTE FROM A VERY POPULAR, FAMOUS MOVIE?! 

Quick, impeach him!

Oh, wait ... maybe we shouldn't give these nimrods any bright ideas.

They also shared the original clip so people could be outraged with them.

Heh.

All we can do is laugh.

And MeidasTouch asks, 'How high?!' 

Guys, they then quote-tweeted themselves:

Because you know, the people crying on their original post (and OMG-LOL, there are people flipping out because Trump quoted Lecter, no really!) wasn't enough bellyaching and pearl-clutching for these silly little grifters.

Recommended

NJ Dem Congresswoman Who Told Trump He's NOT Welcome TRIPS Gloriously Over His Record Rally Attendance
Sam J.
Advertisement

Woof.

That they have to ask is so very telling.

And hilarious, all in one.

======================================================================

Related:

Climate-Change NOB Openly Calling for Virus to Cull Human Population FLIPS OUT When X Drags TF Out of Him

OMG-LOL, They Really Did It! Canadian School Does the Norm McDonald Tweet annnd We're Officially DEAD

END THE FED! Elon Musk NUKES Federal Reserve With Hilariously PERFECT Meme Featuring a Beloved Board Game

HA! J.K. Rowling's Response to Being Shamed for 'Cruelly' Mocking Transgender Football Mgr. is LEGEND

With Friends Like Biden, WHO Needs Enemies?! THIS WaPo Biden/Israel BOMBSHELL Should End His Presidency

======================================================================

Tags: TRUMP MEIDASTOUCH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NJ Dem Congresswoman Who Told Trump He's NOT Welcome TRIPS Gloriously Over His Record Rally Attendance
Sam J.
Climate-Change NOB Openly Calling for Virus to Cull Human Population FLIPS OUT When X Drags TF Out of Him
Sam J.
OMG-LOL, They Really Did It! Canadian School Does the Norm McDonald Tweet annnd We're Officially DEAD
Sam J.
HAAAA! Don't Look Now, But Elon Musk Just ENDED the Fed With One Perfectly HILARIOUS MEME
Sam J.
With Friends Like Biden, WHO Needs Enemies?! THIS WaPo Biden/Israel BOMBSHELL Should End His Presidency
Sam J.
HA! J.K. Rowling's Response to Being Shamed for 'Cruelly' Mocking Transgender Football Mgr. is LEGEND
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NJ Dem Congresswoman Who Told Trump He's NOT Welcome TRIPS Gloriously Over His Record Rally Attendance Sam J.
Advertisement