We Could Watch MeidasTouch Cry All Day EVERY Day Whine-Quoting Trump But THIS 1 is Especially PRICELESS

Would you look at that? MeidasTouch was totally triggered by Trump quoting Hannibal Lecter. Yeah yeah yeah, we know, triggered is like soooooo 2018, but so is losing your damn mind every time Trump speaks.

Not to mention, if anyone expertly displays the act of being triggered, it's our pals at MeidasTouch.

Look at this nonsense:

Actual transcript from Trump's speech just now:



"Silence of the Lambs. Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lambs? The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? "Excuse me. I'm about to have a friend… — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 11, 2024

OH NOEZ! NOT A QUOTE FROM A VERY POPULAR, FAMOUS MOVIE?!

Quick, impeach him!

Oh, wait ... maybe we shouldn't give these nimrods any bright ideas.

They also shared the original clip so people could be outraged with them.

Heh.

All we can do is laugh.

And MeidasTouch asks, 'How high?!'

Guys, they then quote-tweeted themselves:

The Republicans went from killing puppies to praising characters who kill people and eat them within days. https://t.co/amxks71cVM — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 12, 2024

Because you know, the people crying on their original post (and OMG-LOL, there are people flipping out because Trump quoted Lecter, no really!) wasn't enough bellyaching and pearl-clutching for these silly little grifters.

Woof.

And still is ahead in the polls.



Why? — Biden Hates Hawaiians #AmericaFirst (@BidenH8sHawaii) May 12, 2024

That they have to ask is so very telling.

And hilarious, all in one.

