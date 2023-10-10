Dude, delete your account: LA Times journo comes out on the side that just beheaded 40 innocent babies

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Imagine seeing the horrific news about Hamas terrorists beheading 40 innocent babies and the first thing you do is go on Twitter/X and accuse the Israeli military of lying about it. Not only that but then lecturing other journalists not to cover it.

Advertisement

What a douche-canoe.

Note, Adam did turn replies off on his tweet ... so brave, much stunning.

The only source for “Hamas beheaded babies” appears to be the Israeli military, which is widely known to spread lies and disinformation



Journalists, this is the fog of war. You’ll be seeing all sorts of claims. Don’t amplify unverified, sensational info https://t.co/7tiCNAj3j9 — Adam Elmahrek (@adamelmahrek) October 10, 2023

As he pushes the unfound claim the Israeli army is pushing a lie.

Classy.

Ah, we're in the denial phase. — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) October 10, 2023

Fox and Sky News reporters have seen the bodies. I believe CNN too.



Mahrek is a joke. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 10, 2023

And not a funny one at that.

Nice to see the @latimes is on the side of murder, rape, kidnapping ... and even the beheading and burning of babies!



Thank you for exposing yourself as a soulless assh*le. — Flight93_Militia (@SCOAMT) October 10, 2023

Yes, yes, I'm sure the Palestinian activise "reporter" is the source to trust on this... pic.twitter.com/YtORfxqOKQ — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) October 10, 2023

About that propaganda ...

Wow.

I don't know what victory there is to be had in debunking how, specifically, these babies were murdered. — Holden (@Holden114) October 10, 2023

Because he's likely on 'their side,' and he needs this to not be true. Otherwise, he has to admit he's wrong.

You're an 'investigative' reporter? Why don't you fly into the area and tour the pogroms yourself. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 10, 2023

Right? Prove 'em wrong, Mr. Investigative Reporter.

Adam, congratulations! You’ve outdone Alex Jones. — MIKEYPOX 🙈🙉🙊🇺🇸 (@mmercer01) October 10, 2023

And as we all know, that's no small feat.

***

Related:

How 'bout NO? Adam Kinzinger pushing to hold Israeli aid HOSTAGE to benefit Ukraine goes so VERY wrong

Sooo when do we impeach THIS mofo? --> Rashida Tlaib shows everyone who she REALLY is with this 1 pic

JK Rowling spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at 'sniveling Hamas apologists' daring them to justify beheaded babies

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.