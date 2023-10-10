Dude, delete your account: LA Times journo comes out on the side that just beheaded 40 innocent babies

'Sheer evil': President Joe Biden delivers a powerful speech condemning Hamas
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:25 PM on October 10, 2023
Various

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Imagine seeing the horrific news about Hamas terrorists beheading 40 innocent babies and the first thing you do is go on Twitter/X and accuse the Israeli military of lying about it. Not only that but then lecturing other journalists not to cover it.

What a douche-canoe.

Note, Adam did turn replies off on his tweet ... so brave, much stunning.

As he pushes the unfound claim the Israeli army is pushing a lie.

Classy.

And not a funny one at that.

About that propaganda ... 

Wow.

Because he's likely on 'their side,' and he needs this to not be true. Otherwise, he has to admit he's wrong.

'Sheer evil': President Joe Biden delivers a powerful speech condemning Hamas
Brett T.
Right? Prove 'em wrong, Mr. Investigative Reporter.

And as we all know, that's no small feat.

