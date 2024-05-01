Unlikely Hero: Bee Guy Has Diamondbacks Baseball Fans Absolutely Buzzing

VP Kamala Harris Posts About Trusting Women and It Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on May 01, 2024
AP Photo/Andy Duback, File

We know you could all use a feel-good story right about now, and boy do we have just what you need.

Enter Bee Guy.

It all began with a bee swarm spotted on the netting behind home plate at the game between the Diamondbacks and Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Given the perceived risk to players and fans, the game was delayed until the pesky pollinators could be removed.

The professional beekeeper who turned out to be the perfect guy for the job is Matt Hilton, a 37-year-old father of four, and master of the honey hellions.

Little did Matt know the buzz he was about to create.

Hilton entered the stadium to uproarious applause and immediately got to work.

The stadium DJ blared Holding Out for a Hero as our brave beekeeper was hoisted into the air, prepared the bees for safe capture, and vacuumed them up for relocation.

I'm holding out for a hero till the end of the night

He's gotta be strong and he's gotta be fast

And he's gotta be fresh from the fight

I need a hero

It was pure good old American magic for all involved.

It's definitely not the type of thing you wake up in the morning expecting to happen, but Matt Hilton handled it like a champ.

Diamondbacks and Dodgers fans were loving it, Matt Hilton was loving it, and we are loving it!

From the moment he entered the stadium and sensed the electricity of the crowd, the bee boss played to the crowd, giving them a show while they waited. They swarmed to their new MV … Bee.

Hilton later explained he was at the final game of his son's tee ball game when the call came in.

The Diamondbacks rewarded their new hero's efforts with the ceremonial first pitch.

What an awesome turn of events for the fans and the Bee Guy.

A legend indeed.

What a night and what a great story.

Who won you ask? We all did.

