Unlikely Hero: Bee Guy Has Diamondbacks Baseball Fans Absolutely Buzzing

We know you could all use a feel-good story right about now, and boy do we have just what you need.

Enter Bee Guy.

The 1st bee delay in MLB history 😭



pic.twitter.com/cVXhH13wPw — Baseball Legends (@Leg_baseball) May 1, 2024

Advertisement

It all began with a bee swarm spotted on the netting behind home plate at the game between the Diamondbacks and Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Given the perceived risk to players and fans, the game was delayed until the pesky pollinators could be removed.

Statement from the Arizona Diamondbacks. pic.twitter.com/Yx6kxYoilr — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 1, 2024

The professional beekeeper who turned out to be the perfect guy for the job is Matt Hilton, a 37-year-old father of four, and master of the honey hellions.

Little did Matt know the buzz he was about to create.

Bee keeper has arrived. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/sP6eqFiIey — Tim Neverett (@TimNeverett) May 1, 2024

Hilton entered the stadium to uproarious applause and immediately got to work.

The stadium DJ blared Holding Out for a Hero as our brave beekeeper was hoisted into the air, prepared the bees for safe capture, and vacuumed them up for relocation.

I'm holding out for a hero till the end of the night He's gotta be strong and he's gotta be fast And he's gotta be fresh from the fight I need a hero

You catch more bees with a vacuum hose than you do with honey pic.twitter.com/IuE20u596v — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 1, 2024

It was pure good old American magic for all involved.

I know this guy is a professional, but can you imagine the stress of 40,000+ people relying on you to haul ass through this while "Holding out for a Hero" is blasting on the speakers https://t.co/YYFUHY8kVM — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) May 1, 2024

It's definitely not the type of thing you wake up in the morning expecting to happen, but Matt Hilton handled it like a champ.

Diamondbacks and Dodgers fans were loving it, Matt Hilton was loving it, and we are loving it!

Gonna tell our kids this is Jason Statham. pic.twitter.com/C2WmAnvTzz — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 1, 2024

From the moment he entered the stadium and sensed the electricity of the crowd, the bee boss played to the crowd, giving them a show while they waited. They swarmed to their new MV … Bee.

Hilton later explained he was at the final game of his son's tee ball game when the call came in.

Matt Hilton was at his son's tee ball game when he got called in to work to remove some bees.



Just hours later he was a viral sensation and threw out a ceremonial first pitch at the @Dbacks game. 😂 pic.twitter.com/uTsmL8KAt4 — MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2024

Advertisement

The Diamondbacks rewarded their new hero's efforts with the ceremonial first pitch.

MV🐝! MV🐝!



A huge thank you to Matt Hilton of Blue Sky Pest Control! You've set the world abuzz tonight. pic.twitter.com/53tZi9K4pz — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 1, 2024

What an awesome turn of events for the fans and the Bee Guy.

Bee Guy is a LEGEND 💯 pic.twitter.com/LOjUAnJF0s — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) May 1, 2024

A legend indeed.

Bee guy is living the life after saving the night in Arizona @StoolBaseball



pic.twitter.com/O3S1myaUha — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 1, 2024

What a night and what a great story.

Thank you bee guy pic.twitter.com/z0YYObDqdu — Randi (@randi9320) May 1, 2024

Who won you ask? We all did.