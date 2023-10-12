'Hamas Caucus' member AOC goes full corncob simping for POOR GAZA because Israel DARES defend itself

As AG Hamilton points out, AOC has posted a handful of times since the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel last weekend and none of them have been supportive of Israel. Oh sure, her official account released a statement but it was of the same tone as the rest of the Hamas apologists calling for a de-escalation and pushing for peace on both sides.

Advertisement

RIGHT after Israel had been attacked.

Because of course.

AOC has now posted 3 tweets since the massacre on Saturday.



2 of them focused on a couple dumb random Jewish NY protesters saying something dumb and 1 criticizing Israel’s war tactics.



Exactly 0 tweets about the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 12, 2023

AOC shared one idiot calling for the deaths of all Palestinians to pretend there is violence on both sides (we won't bore you with that tweet, you've likely seen it here or on Twitter already), and is now babbling about Gaza and trying to make Israel out to be the villains for fighting back.

The population of Gaza is about 2 million. Nearly half are children.



Millions of innocent people cannot be made to pay for Hamas’ horror.



Collective punishment is a war crime. So are blockades to food and water.



We cannot allow dehumanization to descend into further atrocity. https://t.co/fRnbV29lVU — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 11, 2023

Then she was outraged by 'rhetoric':

This is textbook rhetoric of ethnic cleansing that cannot be accepted in any civil society, let alone the United States.



It is an affront to humanity to weaponize this horrific trauma to justify the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.



It is dangerous and must stop. https://t.co/Ln4DuGsSA8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 12, 2023

Again, after Hamas killed 1000s of Israelis ... she wants to cry about rhetoric and ethnic cleansing.

What's dangerous and must stop is the election of whackjobs like AOC.

Then this morning she's calling for solidarity.

With terrorists.

I believe deeply that the majority of people of all kinds do not want to see Gaza leveled and innocents killed, & that they feel and hold the pain of Israeli families destroyed.



We must build on our solidarity and common humanity to stop an atrocity in the making. End the cycle. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 12, 2023

Hamas did this, AOC.

Maybe lecture THEM.

Dear corncob, lest you forget—Hamas killed 22 Americans this week and is still holding Americans hostage. You are paid to represent AMERICANS, not terrorist organizations. https://t.co/9zTGzblf15 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 12, 2023

Oof.

And sadly, accurate.

You are insane. — 2VNews (@2VNews) October 12, 2023

Also accurate.

“ThErE aRe GoOd PeOpLe On BoTh SiDeS” — Gavin Elwes (@GavinElwes) October 12, 2023

That's a simplistic, arrogant, and cowardly thing to say when you're sipping your coffee in safety. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) October 12, 2023

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Advertisement

And AOC keeps on showing us exactly who she is.

***

Related:

Womp-WOMP! STAT-filled thread DEBUNKS The Squad's BIG talking point about Palestinians and Hamas

JK Rowling pulls ZERO punches DROPPING UK officials as Jewish children are told to hide their identities

Takes ONE terrorist group to know another: Black Lives Matter Chicago comes out in support of Hamas

Dude, delete your account: LA Times journo comes out on the side that just beheaded 40 innocent babies

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.