'Hamas Caucus' member AOC goes full corncob simping for POOR GAZA because Israel DARES defend itself

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on October 12, 2023

As AG Hamilton points out, AOC has posted a handful of times since the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel last weekend and none of them have been supportive of Israel. Oh sure, her official account released a statement but it was of the same tone as the rest of the Hamas apologists calling for a de-escalation and pushing for peace on both sides.

RIGHT after Israel had been attacked.

Because of course.

AOC shared one idiot calling for the deaths of all Palestinians to pretend there is violence on both sides (we won't bore you with that tweet, you've likely seen it here or on Twitter already), and is now babbling about Gaza and trying to make Israel out to be the villains for fighting back.

Then she was outraged by 'rhetoric':

Sam J.
Again, after Hamas killed 1000s of Israelis ... she wants to cry about rhetoric and ethnic cleansing.

What's dangerous and must stop is the election of whackjobs like AOC.

Then this morning she's calling for solidarity.

With terrorists.

Hamas did this, AOC.

Maybe lecture THEM.

Oof.

And sadly, accurate.

Also accurate.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

And AOC keeps on showing us exactly who she is.

***

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE AOC

