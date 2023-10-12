Womp-WOMP! STAT-filled thread DEBUNKS The Squad's BIG talking point about Palestinians and Hamas

Rabbi Josh Yuter put together a fairly solid, stat-filled thread proving those who keep insisting Palestinians are not the same as Hamas wrong. Or at least short-sighted and obviously looking for any way to justify their continued support of Palestine even after the atrocities we witnessed this past weekend.

Rashida Tlaib and the rest of 'The Squad' are hardest hit. *womp womp*

He of course said it far better - take a look:

For those insisting on differentiating between Hamas and the Palestinian people as a whole, as recently as March 2023, 58% of those polled by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research supported armed confrontations.https://t.co/2m4SgDhXxi pic.twitter.com/FkM5OlJiaT — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) October 12, 2023

So you know, the majority of Palestinians.

Shocker.

Keep going.

And from June 2022, "59% view armed attacks against Israelis inside Israel as serving the national interest in ending the occupation and 56% support these attacks"https://t.co/LfGQP1UZfM pic.twitter.com/b9o5fPM5XK — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) October 12, 2023

An even larger majority supports violence specifically against Jews.

Gosh, that's not good for someone claiming Palestinians are victims here as well.

The pertinent question is not if Palestinians support the specific parties of Hamas or Fatah, but if they support murdering Jews. — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) October 12, 2023

This. ^

Note: Opinion polls may or may not be representative of the population as a whole. Also, opinion polls should not determine military strategy. — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) October 12, 2023

We appreciate Rabbi Yuter keeping things somewhat balanced in his thread with this more than fair note.

He then continued with even scarier stats though:

From a more recent survey (Sept 2023), 67% of Palestinians in Gaza (3rd column) either support or strongly support armed attacks against Israeli civilians.



West Bank lowers overall numbers to "just" 54% total.https://t.co/JNWZTcpoh5 pic.twitter.com/k0zlOpdmOK — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) October 12, 2023

So even if this is an opinion poll, it is safe to say the majority of Palestinians strongly support attacking and even murdering Israeli citizens.

Yikes.

It's like they want us to ignore all of the celebrations that were taking place after Hamas attacked Israel.

Again, the distinction between people supporting or opposing specific organizations is a red herring compared to supporting and strongly supporting murder. — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) October 12, 2023

'Strongly supporting murder.'

But you know, Israel is the BAD GUY here.

***

