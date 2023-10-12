'Hamas Caucus' member AOC goes full corncob simping for POOR GAZA because Israel...
Womp-WOMP! STAT-filled thread DEBUNKS The Squad's BIG talking point about Palestinians and Hamas

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on October 12, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rabbi Josh Yuter put together a fairly solid, stat-filled thread proving those who keep insisting Palestinians are not the same as Hamas wrong. Or at least short-sighted and obviously looking for any way to justify their continued support of Palestine even after the atrocities we witnessed this past weekend. 

Rashida Tlaib and the rest of 'The Squad' are hardest hit. *womp womp*

He of course said it far better - take a look:

So you know, the majority of Palestinians.

Shocker.

Keep going.

An even larger majority supports violence specifically against Jews.

Gosh, that's not good for someone claiming Palestinians are victims here as well.

This. ^ 

We appreciate Rabbi Yuter keeping things somewhat balanced in his thread with this more than fair note.

He then continued with even scarier stats though:

So even if this is an opinion poll, it is safe to say the majority of Palestinians strongly support attacking and even murdering Israeli citizens.

Yikes.

It's like they want us to ignore all of the celebrations that were taking place after Hamas attacked Israel.

'Strongly supporting murder.'

But you know, Israel is the BAD GUY here.

***

