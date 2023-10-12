'VERMIN': James Woods goes scored EARTH on Yale prof who made vile comments about Jews being 'settlers'

We can tell by James Woods' tweets that like most of us, he is pissed off. While his tweets are always sort of biting and brutal, this past week they have been as we like to say, 'straight-fire'.

And nobody is better on Twitter than James Woods when he's pissed.

He's taken aim at Yale Professor and self-proclaimed 'radical Muslim' Zareena Grewal who is being urged to resign after making vile comments about Jews.

Here is her tweet:

A @Yale professor who proudly identifies as a "radical Muslim" insultingly refers to Jews as "settlers" and says they're "not civilians" -- endorsing the atrocities committed by Islamist Palestinians against Jewish children and civilians.



American universities are infested with… pic.twitter.com/kOv2JHcUtd — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 11, 2023

We particularly like his usage of 'vermin' in this one.

Raped women, kidnapped grandmothers, and beheaded children aren’t combatants; they are victims.



Victims of vermin like you and the savages you extol, “professor.” pic.twitter.com/zAzcQljkP9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 12, 2023

Hey man, people like this 'professor' are the ones who made these rules, we're just living by them.

Although we don't think she should resign, we think they should just FIRE her.

Watching Leftists get a taste of their own medicine and lose their livelihoods is fun. — CRACKULA the COLONIZER (@JohnHawthorne1) October 12, 2023

Yup.

"Yale Professor" at the beginning of a headline is starting to look like "Florida Man". — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) October 12, 2023

Sort of like, 'Harvard student' as well.

As usual, Carpe is not nuts ... he is spot on.

We've spent a lot of time this week watching some people on the Left realize slowly that they are the bad guys, they are the anti-Semites... it's been quite entertaining. It has literally been:

And yes, they are.

