'VERMIN': James Woods goes scored EARTH on Yale prof who made vile comments about Jews being 'settlers'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:07 AM on October 12, 2023

We can tell by James Woods' tweets that like most of us, he is pissed off. While his tweets are always sort of biting and brutal, this past week they have been as we like to say, 'straight-fire'.

And nobody is better on Twitter than James Woods when he's pissed.

He's taken aim at Yale Professor and self-proclaimed 'radical Muslim' Zareena Grewal who is being urged to resign after making vile comments about Jews.

Here is her tweet:

We particularly like his usage of 'vermin' in this one.

Hey man, people like this 'professor' are the ones who made these rules, we're just living by them.

Although we don't think she should resign, we think they should just FIRE her.

Yup.

Sort of like, 'Harvard student' as well.

As usual, Carpe is not nuts ... he is spot on.

We've spent a lot of time this week watching some people on the Left realize slowly that they are the bad guys, they are the anti-Semites... it's been quite entertaining. It has literally been:

And yes, they are.

***

