'Not sending their best ... ' John Fetterman's self-own on Colbert FUNNIEST self-own we've seen (watch)

John Fetterman went on with Stephen Colbert and admitted America is not sending their best or brightest to Washington, D.C. without even a tiny bit of irony which tells us he didn't really get the joke.

He's the joke.

People were laughing but not for the reasons he necessarily thought.

Clearly.

Watch:

FETTERMAN: "America is not sending their best and brightest, you know, to Washington, D.C." 🤦‍♂️🤣



pic.twitter.com/Yjvpln32T9 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) October 12, 2023

Yeah, John.

We know.

Especially Pennsylvania.

Fetterman: "America is not sending their best and brightest, you know, to Washington, D.C."



Dude, they're laughing AT you, not WITH you.



Sad!pic.twitter.com/VQPrV5CZNy — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 12, 2023

Sad!

And hilarious all in one.

I mean, being able to dress oneself isn’t even a requirement. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 12, 2023

It is NOW, but they were willing to do away with the dress code for a bit. Hey man, putting on big boy clothes is tough.

You’re got to give credit where credit is due.



Self-awareness is the first step to self improvement.



Although in his case, it’s a really big first step. — Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) October 12, 2023

True, although we're not sure he's really all that aware of what he said here.

What he admitted.

At least he is self aware — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) October 12, 2023

Is he though?

Really?

Jury is still out on that one.

***

***

