Blinken: At least 25 Americans are dead following Hamas terror attack in Israel

'Not sending their best ... ' John Fetterman's self-own on Colbert FUNNIEST self-own we've seen (watch)

Sam J.
October 12, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

John Fetterman went on with Stephen Colbert and admitted America is not sending their best or brightest to Washington, D.C. without even a tiny bit of irony which tells us he didn't really get the joke.

He's the joke.

People were laughing but not for the reasons he necessarily thought.

Clearly.

Watch:

Yeah, John.

We know.

Especially Pennsylvania.

Sad!

And hilarious all in one.

It is NOW, but they were willing to do away with the dress code for a bit. Hey man, putting on big boy clothes is tough.

True, although we're not sure he's really all that aware of what he said here.

What he admitted.

Sam J.
Is he though?

Really?

Jury is still out on that one.

***

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: D.C. STEPHEN COLBERT JOHN FETTERMAN

