John Fetterman Makes His Late-Night Debut
'I'm ready to stab a Jew': WATCH shocking video of Palestinian children joyfully...
Jess Piper thinks admitting she's too dumb to homeschool her own kid is...
Is Joe Biden Making Up Stories Again?
Report: WH to stop Iran from accessing $6 billion they promised was for...
Things Get Heated When Ben Shapiro Calls Out Tucker Carlson for His Take...
Chaya Raichik DRAGS CBC News SO VICIOUSLY for refusing to call Hamas terrorists...
Apparently suffering from memory loss ... George Takei can't remember the media criticizin...
A real D**k Move: Attitude Magazine names Dylan Mulvaney 'Woman of the Year'
Senator Lindsey Graham: It's Time to Bomb Iran
Is the Biden WH writing Paul Krugman's takes about inflation? ('Can't believe this...
Ben Shapiro Is Not Pleased With Tucker Carlson's Take on the War in...
RUH-ROH: NEW indictment charges dropped annnd it just got SO MUCH WORSE for...
Mollie Hemingway has a reminder about 'CNN story laundering Biden admin spin' about...

'DISGRACED yourselves again': Megyn Kelly LEVELS BLM for trying to backpedal on being huge anti-Semites

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on October 12, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, Black Lives Matter Chicago came out on the side of Hamas terrorists ... and then, when the pushback was more than they could handle, they tried to backpedal.

Advertisement

We all saw what they posted.

We all know who they really are.

But nice try ... 

Messages 'they're not proud of'.

Right.

There was literally artwork with it - more than just messages.

As you can imagine, ain't nobody buyin' what they're sellin':

It would have only been surprising if they didn't pick the wrong side ... again. 

Exactly.

They didn't walk this back because they had a change of heart or realized they were wrong. They walked it back because the backfire was off the freakin' charts and even many people who usually support them were like, 'Whoa, that's effed up.'

This wasn't about being proud or not, this was about being so damn arrogant you assume you're untouchable and then figuring out the hard way, you're not.

Megyn Kelly dropped the nuke though:

Recommended

Chaya Raichik DRAGS CBC News SO VICIOUSLY for refusing to call Hamas terrorists they delete (we got it)
Sam J.
Advertisement

... you've disgraced yourselves yet again.

Yeah, that'll leave a mark.

Probably several, even.

What Savannah said.

All day, every day.

***

Related:

RUH-ROH: NEW indictment charges dropped annnd it just got SO MUCH WORSE for Bob Menendez and his wife

Public health podcaster tries using mass shootings to dunk on white people and it BACKFIRES hilariously

'VERMIN': James Woods goes scored EARTH on Yale prof who made vile comments about Jews being 'settlers'

JK Rowling pulls ZERO punches DROPPING UK officials as Jewish children are told to hide their identities

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ANTISEMITIC HAMAS ISRAEL MEGYN KELLY BLM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chaya Raichik DRAGS CBC News SO VICIOUSLY for refusing to call Hamas terrorists they delete (we got it)
Sam J.
Apparently suffering from memory loss ... George Takei can't remember the media criticizing Dan Quayle
justmindy
Jess Piper thinks admitting she's too dumb to homeschool her own kid is a dunk on OTHER parents (LOL!)
Sam J.
Things Get Heated When Ben Shapiro Calls Out Tucker Carlson for His Take on Israel
Twitchy Staff
'VERMIN': James Woods goes scorched EARTH on Yale prof who made vile comments about Jews being 'settlers'
Sam J.
A real D**k Move: Attitude Magazine names Dylan Mulvaney 'Woman of the Year'
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chaya Raichik DRAGS CBC News SO VICIOUSLY for refusing to call Hamas terrorists they delete (we got it) Sam J.
Advertisement