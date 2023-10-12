'DISGRACED yourselves again': Megyn Kelly LEVELS BLM for trying to backpedal on being huge anti-Semites

As Twitchy readers know, Black Lives Matter Chicago came out on the side of Hamas terrorists ... and then, when the pushback was more than they could handle, they tried to backpedal.

We all saw what they posted.

We all know who they really are.

But nice try ...

Yesterday we sent out msgs that we aren’t proud of. We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with, the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely🇵🇸♥️🖤💚 — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023

Messages 'they're not proud of'.

Right.

There was literally artwork with it - more than just messages.

As you can imagine, ain't nobody buyin' what they're sellin':

Terrorists supporting terrorists. Nobody is shocked — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 11, 2023

It would have only been surprising if they didn't pick the wrong side ... again.

You’re sorry because even your most hardcore supporters turned against you.



I don’t feel an ounce of sympathy for you. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) October 11, 2023

Exactly.

They didn't walk this back because they had a change of heart or realized they were wrong. They walked it back because the backfire was off the freakin' charts and even many people who usually support them were like, 'Whoa, that's effed up.'

This wasn't about being proud or not, this was about being so damn arrogant you assume you're untouchable and then figuring out the hard way, you're not.

Megyn Kelly dropped the nuke though:

You’re apparently too dumb to know we all see thru this and we know you meant every word. You’re rabid anti-Semites and you’ve disgraced yourselves yet again. https://t.co/fp3M9909Tf — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 11, 2023

... you've disgraced yourselves yet again.

Yeah, that'll leave a mark.

Probably several, even.

You’re a Marxist Domestic Terrorist Organization. We know exactly who and what you are, your actions speak louder than any words. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 11, 2023

What Savannah said.

All day, every day.

***

***

