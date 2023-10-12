Jess Piper thinks admitting she's too dumb to homeschool her own kid is a dunk on OTHER parents (LOL!)

All we can say is thank GOODNESS Missouri did not elect this woman. Seriously. Jess Piper, who is now the Executive Director for Blue Missouri, thought admitting her fancy schmancy degree doesn't make her smart enough to homeschool her own kid was somehow a dunk on other parents who homeschool.

As she has blocked this editor (how rude) it is of course a moral imperative that we cover this tweet and of course, mock TF out of her.

It's good to be at Twitchy.

Here's the tweet.

I am a certified teacher with a Master’s degree. I am not qualified to homeschool my daughter.



I can’t teach upper level Science or Math.



There may be folks out there who have no choice, but we have to state facts. I don’t know many who are experts in every subject. — Jess Piper (@piper4missouri) October 10, 2023

Ooooh, a certified teacher with a Master's degree.

And she's not qualified to homeschool her daughter? That doesn't say a whole lot about that degree ... just sayin'.

I don't need "qualifications" from anyone in order to educate my own children. It's surreal how many Americans have been raised and trained to believe they have some authority or power that they do not.



Sucks you feel so low about yourself, Jess. Homeschooling parents do not. — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) October 11, 2023

It's a real shame.

Guess they give degrees to just anyone these days, then. — PhilosophiCat (@Philosophi_Cat) October 12, 2023

My parents were not ‘experts’ in every subject. They found people who were and we joined a community of families who all helped each other. The best thing about homeschoolers is; we were taught how to learn. — Jeff Dehut (@JeffreyDehut) October 11, 2023

Most parents I know who homeschooled were aware & got help teaching high school classes outside their expertise.https://t.co/dAGsWVt6v8 — Fr Matthew P. Schneider, LC (@FrMatthewLC) October 11, 2023

Definitely NOT the dunk she thought it was.

At all.

Darn that racist math!

Who knew?!

***

***

