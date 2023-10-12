John Fetterman Makes His Late-Night Debut
'I'm ready to stab a Jew': WATCH shocking video of Palestinian children joyfully...
Is Joe Biden Making Up Stories Again?
Report: WH to stop Iran from accessing $6 billion they promised was for...
Things Get Heated When Ben Shapiro Calls Out Tucker Carlson for His Take...
Chaya Raichik DRAGS CBC News SO VICIOUSLY for refusing to call Hamas terrorists...
Apparently suffering from memory loss ... George Takei can't remember the media criticizin...
A real D**k Move: Attitude Magazine names Dylan Mulvaney 'Woman of the Year'
Senator Lindsey Graham: It's Time to Bomb Iran
'DISGRACED yourselves again': Megyn Kelly LEVELS BLM for trying to backpedal on being...
Is the Biden WH writing Paul Krugman's takes about inflation? ('Can't believe this...
Ben Shapiro Is Not Pleased With Tucker Carlson's Take on the War in...
RUH-ROH: NEW indictment charges dropped annnd it just got SO MUCH WORSE for...
Mollie Hemingway has a reminder about 'CNN story laundering Biden admin spin' about...

Jess Piper thinks admitting she's too dumb to homeschool her own kid is a dunk on OTHER parents (LOL!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:55 PM on October 12, 2023
Twitchy

All we can say is thank GOODNESS Missouri did not elect this woman. Seriously. Jess Piper, who is now the Executive Director for Blue Missouri, thought admitting her fancy schmancy degree doesn't make her smart enough to homeschool her own kid was somehow a dunk on other parents who homeschool.

Advertisement

As she has blocked this editor (how rude) it is of course a moral imperative that we cover this tweet and of course, mock TF out of her.

It's good to be at Twitchy.

Here's the tweet.

Ooooh, a certified teacher with a Master's degree. 

And she's not qualified to homeschool her daughter? That doesn't say a whole lot about that degree ... just sayin'.

It's a real shame.

Recommended

Chaya Raichik DRAGS CBC News SO VICIOUSLY for refusing to call Hamas terrorists they delete (we got it)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Definitely NOT the dunk she thought it was.

At all.

Darn that racist math!

Who knew?!

***

Related:

Chaya Raichik DRAGS CBC News SO VICIOUSLY for refusing to call Hamas terrorists they delete (we got it)

'DISGRACED yourselves again': Megyn Kelly LEVELS BLM for trying to backpedal on being huge anti-Semites

Advertisement

RUH-ROH: NEW indictment charges dropped annnd it just got SO MUCH WORSE for Bob Menendez and his wife

Public health podcaster tries using mass shootings to dunk on white people and it BACKFIRES hilariously

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: PARENTS SCHOOL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chaya Raichik DRAGS CBC News SO VICIOUSLY for refusing to call Hamas terrorists they delete (we got it)
Sam J.
Apparently suffering from memory loss ... George Takei can't remember the media criticizing Dan Quayle
justmindy
Things Get Heated When Ben Shapiro Calls Out Tucker Carlson for His Take on Israel
Twitchy Staff
'VERMIN': James Woods goes scorched EARTH on Yale prof who made vile comments about Jews being 'settlers'
Sam J.
A real D**k Move: Attitude Magazine names Dylan Mulvaney 'Woman of the Year'
ArtistAngie
'I'm ready to stab a Jew': WATCH shocking video of Palestinian children joyfully discussing killing Jews
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chaya Raichik DRAGS CBC News SO VICIOUSLY for refusing to call Hamas terrorists they delete (we got it) Sam J.
Advertisement