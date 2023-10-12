Chaya Raichik DRAGS CBC News SO VICIOUSLY for refusing to call Hamas terrorists they delete (we got it)

Earlier today, we saw Chaya Raichik respond quite viciously to CBC News (aka state-sponsored Candian news) about a headline they'd written around the terrorist attack in Israel.

Seems they were shying away from the word 'terrorist'.

Gosh, wonder why.

She’s dead because Hamas terrorists murdered her. Why is it so hard for you guys to call terrorists, terrorists? https://t.co/Beb32JF9pa — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 12, 2023

Would you look at that? They deleted it ... Cowards.

Told ya'.

As we all know, though, tweets are forever.

Take a look at this:

Good news! @CBCNews has now deleted their tweet featuring this garbage, sanitized description of the murder of Canadian Jew Adi Vital-Kaploun’s murder at the hand of Hamas terrorists! pic.twitter.com/z8DlPe0f1C — Anthony Koch (@Anthony__Koch) October 12, 2023

Imagine sanitizing the information to protect the group responsible for killing a citizen of your own country. Just shameful.

Oh, it gets worse.

They’re not allowed to pic.twitter.com/i3PbR3s89i — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 12, 2023

That's Trudeau for ya'.

They had no trouble calling the unvaccinated terrorists. — I do not consent (@Idonotconsent6) October 12, 2023

Or truck drivers, Nazis, and white supremacists.

Woke apologists — Ultra Maximus Reviews (@Ultra__Maximus) October 12, 2023

“Conflict”



What an insult! — Darren 🇬🇧 🎸 🤘 (@Darren8319) October 12, 2023

Conflict is the new terrorism?

Weak.

***

