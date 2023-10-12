Chaya Raichik DRAGS CBC News SO VICIOUSLY for refusing to call Hamas terrorists they delete (we got it)

John Fetterman Makes His Late-Night Debut
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:33 PM on October 12, 2023
Meme

Earlier today, we saw Chaya Raichik respond quite viciously to CBC News (aka state-sponsored Candian news) about a headline they'd written around the terrorist attack in Israel.

Seems they were shying away from the word 'terrorist'.

Gosh, wonder why.

Would you look at that? They deleted it ... Cowards. 

Told ya'.

As we all know, though, tweets are forever.

Take a look at this:

Imagine sanitizing the information to protect the group responsible for killing a citizen of your own country. Just shameful.

Oh, it gets worse.

That's Trudeau for ya'.

Or truck drivers, Nazis, and white supremacists.

Conflict is the new terrorism?

Weak.

