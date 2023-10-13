'I'm just speechless': The NYPD Commissioner is in Qatar
LOL! Is this about the FART? AOC warning about misinformation on Twitter/X goes SPECTACULARLY wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on October 13, 2023
Meme

That's right, folks. Here at Twitchy, we cover the important news that needs covering. When there's something worthwhile for you to know, we're on top of it ... but we also like to have fun with self-righteous, annoying, big mouths from time to time, like AOC. Especially when she's warning everyone to be careful of misinformation on Twitter.

She's concerned people are seeing what's really happening in Gaza and will continue to side with Israel. Let's not pretend she is actually worried about misinformation, if she was she most certainly wouldn't continue her grift on the climate change train.

Also, while this is funny all on its own add in the timing of her tweet with the video of her supposedly farting making its way around the social media giant and it's a *CHEF'S KISS*.

Watch:

We can neither confirm nor deny if this is real. Heh.

You know Eric Swalwell is hoping this is real ... 

Can you believe it? There are actually animated gifs of Eric Swalwell.

Who knew?

'I'm just speechless': The NYPD Commissioner is in Qatar
Amy Curtis
Again, we can neither confirm nor deny if this was real BUT we know the tweet whining about misinformation on Twitter is very real. And c'mon, if anyone is an expert on misinformation it's AOC.

***

'I'm ready to stab a Jew': WATCH shocking video of Palestinian children joyfully discussing killing Jews

Jess Piper thinks admitting she's too dumb to homeschool her own kid is a dunk on OTHER parents (LOL!)

Chaya Raichik DRAGS CBC News SO VICIOUSLY for refusing to call Hamas terrorists they delete (we got it)

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Tags: GAZA ISRAEL MISINFORMATION AOC

