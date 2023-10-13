LOL! Is this about the FART? AOC warning about misinformation on Twitter/X goes SPECTACULARLY wrong

That's right, folks. Here at Twitchy, we cover the important news that needs covering. When there's something worthwhile for you to know, we're on top of it ... but we also like to have fun with self-righteous, annoying, big mouths from time to time, like AOC. Especially when she's warning everyone to be careful of misinformation on Twitter.
The level of misinformation in all directions at this moment is incredibly high, especially on this platform.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 13, 2023
If you see a claim, photo, or video that triggers a strong emotional reaction, take a moment to pause and check for veracity/confirmation from multiple sources.
She's concerned people are seeing what's really happening in Gaza and will continue to side with Israel. Let's not pretend she is actually worried about misinformation, if she was she most certainly wouldn't continue her grift on the climate change train.
Also, while this is funny all on its own add in the timing of her tweet with the video of her supposedly farting making its way around the social media giant and it's a *CHEF'S KISS*.
Watch:
DID @AOC JUST FART???😭🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dN7JdhJzdR— il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) October 12, 2023
We can neither confirm nor deny if this is real. Heh.
You know Eric Swalwell is hoping this is real ...
Can you believe it? There are actually animated gifs of Eric Swalwell.
Who knew?
.@AOC appears to FART in the middle of lecturing the world about the Israel/Palestine conflict— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 13, 2023
Peak clown world, you can’t make this stuff up
pic.twitter.com/UxUhNqm22v
3.5 million views and AOC rips a fart loud and proud https://t.co/XCZJdTrsOD— TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) October 13, 2023
Again, we can neither confirm nor deny if this was real BUT we know the tweet whining about misinformation on Twitter is very real. And c'mon, if anyone is an expert on misinformation it's AOC.
***
***
