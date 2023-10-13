Let's GOOO! James Woods' post about how he plans to spend Hamas' 'Day of Jihad' is STRAIGHT-FAFO

As many Twitchy readers know, the former head of Hamas called for a 'Day of Jihad' or 'Rage' for today, Friday the 13th. And while some major accounts are calling on people to chill out, stay home, shelter in place, etc. to stay safe, James Woods has other ideas about how to spend the day.

He went so far as to talk about how he plans to spend today aka the Day of Jihad.

Pay special attention to the end of his post.

I’m reading a lot of well-meaning advice about “sheltering in place” tomorrow because some dipshit halfway across the globe has declared a Day of Jihad.



This is the United States of America, so I’ll just be enjoying my day as usual.



Outside. In my hood.



With extra ammo. 🇺🇸 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 12, 2023

This. ^

That is pure eff around and find out if we ever saw it in a tweet/post.

Over 20 years ago we learned if we stop living our lives the terrorists win.

Exactly, I will not cower in fear in my house because some clown is making threats across the pond — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) October 12, 2023

If we shelter in place, we are giving them what they want. I don’t fault people who choose to, but I won’t. I will carry on with extra vigilance and extra ammo. — Belinda (@Cobeekat) October 12, 2023

Live life as normal - keep your head on a swivel. Makes sense.

I’m going about my day as usual as well. — Chewy (@ChewyWishy) October 13, 2023

This is the American way and I will uphold it as well. — Leonard Soares (@leonard_per) October 12, 2023

Amen.

