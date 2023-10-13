Paul Krugman spins like the wind after declaration of victory over inflation gets...
Let's GOOO! James Woods' post about how he plans to spend Hamas' 'Day of Jihad' is STRAIGHT-FAFO

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on October 13, 2023

As many Twitchy readers know, the former head of Hamas called for a 'Day of Jihad' or 'Rage' for today, Friday the 13th. And while some major accounts are calling on people to chill out, stay home, shelter in place, etc. to stay safe, James Woods has other ideas about how to spend the day.

He went so far as to talk about how he plans to spend today aka the Day of Jihad.

Pay special attention to the end of his post.

This. ^

That is pure eff around and find out if we ever saw it in a tweet/post.

Over 20 years ago we learned if we stop living our lives the terrorists win.

Live life as normal - keep your head on a swivel. Makes sense.

Amen.

***

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL JAMES WOODS JIHAD

