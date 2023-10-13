'Come get some': Max Blumenthal tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and YIKES ... he's DEAD Jim, dead

We're not entirely sure why Max Blumenthal thought it was a good idea to pick a fight with Dan Bongino who was really just posting about how he himself will not live in fear of terrorism ... but here we are.

You know, we find ourselves saying, 'we're not entirely sure why so and so did x,' a lot - probably because it's Twitter and people say stupid stuff on Twitter. It IS still Twitter after all, and calling it X doesn't make it any cooler or less of a cesspool.

Just sayin'.

It all started here with Dan's post:

Seems pretty straight to the point.

Then Max jumped in:

Real courage from this Conservative Inc. bloviator to leave his beachfront Florida McMansion and not hide in fear from a guerrilla army confined to an open air prison 5000 miles away https://t.co/J4MDodZz63 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) October 13, 2023

Because it's so courageous to quote-tweet someone on Twitter.

Bongino responded, 'in kind'.

Come get some — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 13, 2023

Psh. As if.

We all know if Max met Dan in person it would be a lot of running away ... on Max's part.

Giddyup Dan. Let umm bring it brother!👊👊🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Unbroken 💯🇺🇸 (@AsaintPaul) October 13, 2023

You don’t fight girls, Dan. — Tiffany 𝕏 (@tiffanylloree) October 13, 2023

And OUCH.

We see what she did there.

Let's call Dana White and make this happen! Five rounds inside the Octagon. My money says Max wants no part of it! — DJStro (@wv247) October 13, 2023

We could see tickets and the money made could go to help Israel ... win-win.

He dont want none of you lol.. — Sylvia Guajaca (@GuajacaSyl5027) October 13, 2023

Gonna go ahead and agree with this one.

Note, we checked Max's timeline to see if he responded to Dan's challenge and we're not seeing anything just yet BUT Bongino added one more post ...

Real “courage” from terrorist-simp Max Blumenthal, who’d be tortured and killed within minutes of being dropped inside of a Hamas training camp.

Max is the embodiment of the “useful idiot.” Tyrannies thrive because of imbeciles like Max Blumenthal. Max is welcome to my… https://t.co/su3sgbVeXL — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 13, 2023

Yup. He's dead, Jim. Dead.

***

