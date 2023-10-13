Paul Krugman spins like the wind after declaration of victory over inflation gets...
AP's garbage 'Hamas says' headline literally shaming Israel a reminder we DON'T hate...
Let's GOOO! James Woods' post about how he plans to spend Hamas' 'Day...
LOL! Is this about the FART? AOC warning about misinformation on Twitter/X goes...
'I'm just speechless': The NYPD Commissioner is in Qatar
WaPo laments 'cancel culture' nabbing Israel critics and Jarvis gives them a timely...
U of Florida president Ben Sasse issues statement on Israel, puts Ivy League...
Libel lawsuit against NYT, Taylor Lorenz is allowed to proceed
NBC journalist flubs up journalism so badly while attacking X's Community Notes
Leader of Students for Justice in Palestine is majoring in Women, Gender, and...
Starbucks corporation responds to tweet pledging solidarity with Palestine from worker's u...
LA Times journalist will die on the hill that no children were beheaded...
Rep. Ilhan Omar condemns Sen. Lindsey Graham's insane holy war on Hamas
Oh my! Steve Scalise has DROPPED OUT of the race for House Speaker

'Come get some': Max Blumenthal tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and YIKES ... he's DEAD Jim, dead

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on October 13, 2023
Twitchy

We're not entirely sure why Max Blumenthal thought it was a good idea to pick a fight with Dan Bongino who was really just posting about how he himself will not live in fear of terrorism ... but here we are.

Advertisement

You know, we find ourselves saying, 'we're not entirely sure why so and so did x,' a lot - probably because it's Twitter and people say stupid stuff on Twitter. It IS still Twitter after all, and calling it X doesn't make it any cooler or less of a cesspool.

Just sayin'.

It all started here with Dan's post:

Seems pretty straight to the point.

Then Max jumped in:

Because it's so courageous to quote-tweet someone on Twitter.

Bongino responded, 'in kind'. 

Psh. As if. 

We all know if Max met Dan in person it would be a lot of running away ... on Max's part.

And OUCH.

We see what she did there.

We could see tickets and the money made could go to help Israel ... win-win.

Gonna go ahead and agree with this one.

Note, we checked Max's timeline to see if he responded to Dan's challenge and we're not seeing anything just yet BUT Bongino added one more post ...

Recommended

Paul Krugman spins like the wind after declaration of victory over inflation gets Community Noted
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yup. He's dead, Jim. Dead.

***

Related:

Let's GOOO! James Woods' post about how he plans to spend Hamas' 'Day of Jihad' is STRAIGHT-FAFO

LOL! Is this about the FART? AOC warning about misinformation on Twitter/X goes SPECTACULARLY wrong

'I'm ready to stab a Jew': WATCH shocking video of Palestinian children joyfully discussing killing Jews

Chaya Raichik DRAGS CBC News SO VICIOUSLY for refusing to call Hamas terrorists they delete (we got it)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DAN BONGINO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Paul Krugman spins like the wind after declaration of victory over inflation gets Community Noted
Doug P.
LOL! Is this about the FART? AOC warning about misinformation on Twitter/X goes SPECTACULARLY wrong
Sam J.
Let's GOOO! James Woods' post about how he plans to spend Hamas' 'Day of Jihad' is STRAIGHT-FAFO
Sam J.
AP's garbage 'Hamas says' headline literally shaming Israel a reminder we DON'T hate the media enough
Sam J.
'I'm just speechless': The NYPD Commissioner is in Qatar
Amy Curtis
Libel lawsuit against NYT, Taylor Lorenz is allowed to proceed
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Paul Krugman spins like the wind after declaration of victory over inflation gets Community Noted Doug P.
Advertisement