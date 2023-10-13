Megyn Kelly NOT having much sympathy for 'vile Jew-hater' Prof. Nina Farnia whining about death threats

Perfect, hilariously SPECTACULAR thread shows the 72 virgins terrorists are gifted after d...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on October 13, 2023
Meme

Albany Law Professor, Nina Farnia, said some really horrible things following Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel ... so horrible, in fact, that she made the news.

From News Channel 13:

An Albany Law School professor is being condemned for a tweet saying “Long live the Palestinian resistance & people of Gaza.”

Professor Nina Farnia posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the Palestinians are “tearing down the walls of colonialism & apartheid.”

“As the Biden admin builds more walls at US borders, the people of the world are rising up & tearing walls down. The Palestinians are a beacon for us all.”

Farnia’s remarks come following the terrorist attacks by Hamas that killed 1,200 Israelis and counting.

Welp, it appears Farnia is receiving death threats. At least, that's what she claims.

Awww, how sad for her. Poor thing ... all she did was celebrate a bunch of dead Israelis. Sheesh. What's this world coming to when horrible people get held accountable for posting/saying horrible stuff?

The nerve.

Megyn Kelly isn't feeling much sympathy for Farnia either:

Ouch.

All the ouch.

Others were more than happy to pile on as well:

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy here.

The horror!

Tissue?

***

Tags: GAZA ISRAEL JEWISH MEGYN KELLY PALESTINE

