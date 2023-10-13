Megyn Kelly NOT having much sympathy for 'vile Jew-hater' Prof. Nina Farnia whining about death threats

Albany Law Professor, Nina Farnia, said some really horrible things following Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel ... so horrible, in fact, that she made the news.

From News Channel 13:

An Albany Law School professor is being condemned for a tweet saying “Long live the Palestinian resistance & people of Gaza.” Professor Nina Farnia posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the Palestinians are “tearing down the walls of colonialism & apartheid.” “As the Biden admin builds more walls at US borders, the people of the world are rising up & tearing walls down. The Palestinians are a beacon for us all.” Farnia’s remarks come following the terrorist attacks by Hamas that killed 1,200 Israelis and counting.

Welp, it appears Farnia is receiving death threats. At least, that's what she claims.

This morning, I woke up to death threats on twitter, people revealing themselves as proponents of racist violence on my page, not to mention censorship and suppression of speech. Let the record speak for itself. — Nina Farnia (@NinaFarnia) October 11, 2023

Awww, how sad for her. Poor thing ... all she did was celebrate a bunch of dead Israelis. Sheesh. What's this world coming to when horrible people get held accountable for posting/saying horrible stuff?

The nerve.

Megyn Kelly isn't feeling much sympathy for Farnia either:

Oh it does, and it has revealed you as a vile Jew-hater. https://t.co/ZfgZIKcrEV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 12, 2023

Ouch.

All the ouch.

Others were more than happy to pile on as well:

Actions have consequences 😁 — Edvard (@PrivatinvestN) October 12, 2023

your record does speak for itself. — phil beisel (@pbeisel) October 12, 2023

I’ll take what never happened for 500. — Buildbackcommonsense (@nomandates23) October 12, 2023

You can't be an activist if you are going to whine about threats. — Xavier Yondvale (@yondvale) October 12, 2023

Let YOUR record speak for itself.

Celebrating the brutal murder of innocent men, women and children, including babies.

Praying you lose your career and reputation. — (((David Lange))) (@Israellycool) October 12, 2023

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy here.

Oh no. The consequences of your own actions! — Fly In Ointment (@_FlyInOintment_) October 12, 2023

The horror!

Tissue?

***

Let's GOOO! James Woods' post about how he plans to spend Hamas' 'Day of Jihad' is STRAIGHT-FAFO

***

