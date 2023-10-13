Perfect, hilariously SPECTACULAR thread shows the 72 virgins terrorists are gifted after d...
One University President Puts the Woke Ones to Shame
PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART...
Megyn Kelly NOT having much sympathy for 'vile Jew-hater' Prof. Nina Farnia whining...
Let's add some disclaimers to NBC News' puff piece about Biden's 'emotional bond...
Paul Krugman spins like the wind after declaration of victory over inflation gets...
AP's garbage 'Hamas says' headline literally shaming Israel a reminder we DON'T hate...
'Come get some': Max Blumenthal tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and...
Let's GOOO! James Woods' post about how he plans to spend Hamas' 'Day...
LOL! Is this about the FART? AOC warning about misinformation on Twitter/X goes...
'I'm just speechless': The NYPD Commissioner is in Qatar
WaPo laments 'cancel culture' nabbing Israel critics and Jarvis gives them a timely...
U of Florida president Ben Sasse issues statement on Israel, puts Ivy League...
Libel lawsuit against NYT, Taylor Lorenz is allowed to proceed

Bro, take the L! WaPo columnist DRAGGED for claiming Hamas-supporting college students should get a PASS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on October 13, 2023
Meme screenshot

As you read this, keep in mind Shadi Hamid is a columnist for the Washington Post - the outlet that had to settle with Nick Sandmann after they all but ruined his young life with their faulty and libelous reporting, accusing him of having an evil opinion they didn't think he should be able to have.

Advertisement

And yet Hamid thinks college students who have come out in support of Hamas (when they have just literally raped, tortured, and murdered over 1000 Israelis) should get a pass and not have their careers ruined.

Wanna bet he didn't have this same opinion on Sandmann?

Just guess how this has been going over.

Right?

Of course, not.

We see what she did there.

Awww, because of course.

NOW.

Pretty damn simple.

Recommended

PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sounds like the majority of people DISAGREE with Hamid in a big way.

Ouch.

***

Related:

AP's garbage 'Hamas says' headline literally shaming Israel a reminder we DON'T hate the media enough

'Come get some': Max Blumenthal tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and YIKES ... he's DEAD Jim, dead

Let's GOOO! James Woods' post about how he plans to spend Hamas' 'Day of Jihad' is STRAIGHT-FAFO

LOL! Is this about the FART? AOC warning about misinformation on Twitter/X goes SPECTACULARLY wrong

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: GAZA HAMAS HARVARD PALESTINE TERRORISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread
Sam J.
'Come get some': Max Blumenthal tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and YIKES ... he's DEAD Jim, dead
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly NOT having much sympathy for 'vile Jew-hater' Prof. Nina Farnia whining about death threats
Sam J.
Let's GOOO! James Woods' post about how he plans to spend Hamas' 'Day of Jihad' is STRAIGHT-FAFO
Sam J.
Paul Krugman spins like the wind after declaration of victory over inflation gets Community Noted
Doug P.
LOL! Is this about the FART? AOC warning about misinformation on Twitter/X goes SPECTACULARLY wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread Sam J.
Advertisement