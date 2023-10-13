Bro, take the L! WaPo columnist DRAGGED for claiming Hamas-supporting college students should get a PASS

As you read this, keep in mind Shadi Hamid is a columnist for the Washington Post - the outlet that had to settle with Nick Sandmann after they all but ruined his young life with their faulty and libelous reporting, accusing him of having an evil opinion they didn't think he should be able to have.

And yet Hamid thinks college students who have come out in support of Hamas (when they have just literally raped, tortured, and murdered over 1000 Israelis) should get a pass and not have their careers ruined.

Wanna bet he didn't have this same opinion on Sandmann?

College students should be allowed 1-2 bad or ridiculous opinions without having their lives or careers ruined. Enough. — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) October 12, 2023

Just guess how this has been going over.

Funny how that opinion only surfaces when it's people supporting Death to Jews. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) October 13, 2023

Right?

“That kid used the n word while he was drunk so he should be wrecked for life but cheering for the death of Jews shouldn’t be big deal.” — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 13, 2023

So, let me get this straight, if Students For Aryan Justice put out a letter that said "George Floyd's death is 100% his own fault," you'd have this position? I don't believe you. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) October 12, 2023

Of course, not.

Maybe @washingtonpost can hire them ... Oh, wait. Nevermind. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) October 12, 2023

We see what she did there.

So cancel culture is bad now? — Belasco (@SenileEmpire) October 12, 2023

Awww, because of course.

NOW.

Not when they support the extermination of Jews.



This isn't hard. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 12, 2023

Pretty damn simple.

There are an awful lot of people who cheered the ‘canceling’ of others, while believing themselves so morally superior that it couldn’t possibly ever happen to them.



We warned them they were wrong. — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) October 13, 2023

Sounds like the majority of people DISAGREE with Hamid in a big way.

Ouch.

