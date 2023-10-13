PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread

Here we are once again reminding the Left we didn't make these rules, we didn't start the whole nonsense behind 'cancel culture' - they did. And sorry, not sorry, but these Harvard students all get to live under those same rules.

Especially when they were so openly cheering a bunch of dead Jews.

Yeah, if anything should end a career it's probably that. Sorry if that sounds harsh but again, them's the rules and you KNOW they'd be more than happy to ruin the lives and careers of any student on the Right for simply disagreeing with them.

Besides, you guys won't think we're being harsh at all after you read PoliMath's thread on these Harvard students trying to backpedal now.

Take a gander:

On "cancel culture":



Yesterday, they crushed @KyleKashuv's Harvard career b/c some shit leaked private messages from when he was 15



Today, they are begging for mercy b/c Harvard law students publicly celebrated the largest Jewish genocide since the Nazis



Tomorrow, they will… — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 12, 2023

Oh, he's just warming up.

Keep going.

f*ck them. When the political winds change, you should absolutely take the opportunity to f*ck them.



You asked to be left alone and they tried to fire you.



They celebrated the murder of children and now, realizing their folly, they are begging for mercy



No. No mercy for people… — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 12, 2023

They celebrated the murder of children and now, realizing their folly, they are begging for mercy.

No.

the lesson they are learning now is that manipulating the right by mimicking their ideological standards with the stupidest analogies is



1) a lot of fun

2) a great way to get away with celebrating genocide so that you can later cancel a teenager for singing a rap song — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 12, 2023

Oof.

they are bad people. They intend to be bad people in the long term.



They hate you. They intend to hate you in the long term.



They have an entire strategy that involves them being bad people for a half century, accumulating power and money while laughing at your principles. — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 12, 2023

They hate you. They intend to hate you in the long term.

He's right.

No mercy. Hold them to their own rules.

Only seems fair.

***

