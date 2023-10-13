One University President Puts the Woke Ones to Shame
Perfect, hilariously SPECTACULAR thread shows the 72 virgins terrorists are gifted after dying in Jihad

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on October 13, 2023
Twitter

Full transparency upfront, there is no way we are including every tweet in this thread because that is INSANE, however, the thread is too good not to cover and besides, if you guys really want to see all of the virgins terrorists get to 'get with' when they die in Jihad you can always hop on Twitter and take a look.

Just make sure you bring along some eye bleach.

Such a great idea when a 'Day of Jihad' has been called for today.

And seriously, what a beauty.

It gets better ... or worse. 

Again, these are not in order - just some of our favorites from the entire thread which is crazy hilarious.

*snort*

The eyebrow of a champ.

Honestly surprised this one doesn't count as two.

Oh, calm down, it's just a joke.

Student protester maybe? Nice hat.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Ok, so we know we shouldn't laugh but ... damn, that's funny.

Ummm ... we have questions.

On second thought, maybe not.

Look how affectionate this one is.

Annnd now we're dead.

Ok, so there are not 72 BUT 46 individual pictures is pretty damn impressive.

And sorta terrifying.

We dunno, terrorist a-holes, this whole 72 virgins thing might be a huge ripoff.

Just sayin'.

***

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

