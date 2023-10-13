'You Should Be Ashamed': Reporter Calls Out Karine Jean-Pierre for Having a Secret...
WOW: Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish opposes moment of silence for dead Israelis (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on October 13, 2023
End Wokeness

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

ESPECIALLY when they sit on any school board in this country.

This.

Is. 

Insane.

And even more insane that this woman sits on the Fairfax County School Board. Ok, let us rephrase that, it's insane that she's on any school board but knowing what we know about the shiznit-hole that is Fairfax County we aren't at all surprised by this horrific woman.

Watch:

The side that looks more like us.

Or, you know, the side that was attacked in the first place? C'mon Fairfax County, we have elections this year ... do something about this.

Here are some of her other 'greatest hits':

Yeah. Evil. And on a school board.

It's Fairfax County. They were the main county fighting Glenn Youngkin when he was trying to remove the mask mandates - they wanted their students to remain forcibly masked.

And yet, here we are.

Vote in your local elections, folks. They are as important if not MORE important than the big ones.

Sam J.
***

