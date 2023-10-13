WOW: Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish opposes moment of silence for dead Israelis (watch)

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

ESPECIALLY when they sit on any school board in this country.

This.

Is.

Insane.

And even more insane that this woman sits on the Fairfax County School Board. Ok, let us rephrase that, it's insane that she's on any school board but knowing what we know about the shiznit-hole that is Fairfax County we aren't at all surprised by this horrific woman.

Watch:

Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish opposes a moment of silence for victims of the Hamas attacks



Her father is Esam Omeish. He is the former president of a group identified as the “overt arm” of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood.



Esam also served on the board of Dar al… pic.twitter.com/DBdpPzEG4V — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 13, 2023

The side that looks more like us.

Or, you know, the side that was attacked in the first place? C'mon Fairfax County, we have elections this year ... do something about this.

Here are some of her other 'greatest hits':

Holy sh*t. This woman is evil. pic.twitter.com/C0XcwwGRYn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 13, 2023

Yeah. Evil. And on a school board.

How did she get on the school board???? — Justine (@Justine05773031) October 13, 2023

It's Fairfax County. They were the main county fighting Glenn Youngkin when he was trying to remove the mask mandates - they wanted their students to remain forcibly masked.

One day, after a terrorist attack she helps with, the FBI will be saying that she was on their radar... — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 13, 2023

This should never be allowed — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) October 13, 2023

And yet, here we are.

Vote in your local elections, folks. They are as important if not MORE important than the big ones.

***

***

