Pete Davidson pulls an 'All Lives Matter' during SNL opener on Israel/Palestine and people have thoughts

Full disclosure, when we first saw Pete Davidson trending we thought either he was dating Taylor Swift now OR had said or done something stupid about the horrific attack on Israel ...

Instead, we find that he actually spoke about the attacks/conflict and it's either moving people, making them happy OR ticking them off.

Because, you know, it's Twitter.

Take a gander.

Ok, who's cutting onions in here?

While we understand people's anger with him for playing 'both sides', his point about comedy through tragedy resonates with this editor. A little.

I was prepared to hate this, but omg i have tears in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/n3dzwq9aAZ — Missus Bennet 🚚 🚛 (@poornerves) October 15, 2023

Same, girl. Same.

His father was a first responder on 9/11 — Heartless Corporate Shill (@FacelessSh98649) October 15, 2023

RedSteeze was less than impressed:

Oh cool we're doing the moral equivocality All Lives Matter thing. Noted. https://t.co/Jbm9ffu5Nf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2023

And then there are those who disagree with Steeze:

Nah this was fine dude. — Alan ⛵️ (@TheAlanModracek) October 15, 2023

Okay, all lives matter. The lives of people who instigate violence, however, matter less. What would happen if Hamas ceased and desisted from further hostilities? — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) October 15, 2023

Honestly, we're just relieved they didn't somehow find a way to blame Trump for what is happening in the Middle East as that has been their go-to for everything ... for a really long time.

Was this an 'all lives matter' copout? Or something worthwhile?

You decide.

***

