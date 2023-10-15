Pete Davidson pulls an 'All Lives Matter' during SNL opener on Israel/Palestine and people have thoughts

Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on October 15, 2023
SNL/Twitter

Full disclosure, when we first saw Pete Davidson trending we thought either he was dating Taylor Swift now OR had said or done something stupid about the horrific attack on Israel ...

Instead, we find that he actually spoke about the attacks/conflict and it's either moving people, making them happy OR ticking them off.

Because, you know, it's Twitter.

Take a gander.

Ok, who's cutting onions in here?

While we understand people's anger with him for playing 'both sides', his point about comedy through tragedy resonates with this editor. A little.

Same, girl. Same. 

RedSteeze was less than impressed:

And then there are those who disagree with Steeze:

Sam J.
Honestly, we're just relieved they didn't somehow find a way to blame Trump for what is happening in the Middle East as that has been their go-to for everything ... for a really long time.

Was this an 'all lives matter' copout? Or something worthwhile?

You decide.

***

