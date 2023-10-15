Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group...
'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY brutal post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on October 15, 2023
Twitchy

What a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week our pals on the Left have had. It's gotta be rough on them to finally realize they've been the anti-Semitic baddies all along, ya' know?

Welp, CFO and 'sneakerhead' Robert Sterling put together a nuke-level post reminding them of their lazy rhetoric over the years and using it to mock them now ... just to add insult to injury.

This is damn good.

Yes, it's long.

Our favorite part from this post though: 

2020: If you’re nitpicking small details instead of focusing on the big picture, you’re doing so to avoid your complicity in atrocities.

2023: 40 babies weren’t actually beheaded. 40 babies may have been killed, and some of them may have been beheaded, but that’s not the same as 40 getting beheaded. Details matter.

See what we mean?

It's sort of like what Elon said about what's happening on the Left. They keep going further and FURTHER Left, leaving those who used to consider themselves Leftists more in line with centrists.

Or even in some cases, on the Right.

In other words, the movement is leaving the people, not the other way around, and this past week has more than proved it.

*** 

