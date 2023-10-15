Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group in epic video (watch)

Meet Hassan Yousef, a former member of Hamas who came forward to expose the terrorist organization for who and what they really are.

This took GIANT cojones.

We can say that, right? That's still sorta PG-13. And it's true ... GIANT ONES.

Seriously, to do this with members of Hamas, leaders even, sitting right there?

Holy cow and holy WOW.

Watch:

🚨 WATCH: Former Hamas member EXPOSES the terror group for who they truly are. pic.twitter.com/dG1SPF226D — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 15, 2023

But wait, there's more:

Important detail. He is the son of the Co-founder of Hamas, Hassan Yousef.



This isn’t just some alleged Hamas Member. If anyone knows anything about Hamas, it’s him. — Mac 🇺🇸 (@MacAaronii) October 15, 2023

Wow. Guess if anyone would know what a disgusting, repugnant, dangerous, evil, vile, wicked group Hamas really is it's this guy.

His father was one of the founders of Hamas.



He saw the atrocities and started working with Israel and later found Christ.



He has a book called. “son of Hamas” - good read. — Michael J. Ringer (@RedeemedRinger) October 15, 2023

Wow! — Brandon Donnelson (@branflake2267) October 15, 2023

We seriously had the same reaction.

Heck, we're still having that same reaction.

Heh.

***

