Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group in epic video (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on October 15, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Meet Hassan Yousef, a former member of Hamas who came forward to expose the terrorist organization for who and what they really are.

This took GIANT cojones.

We can say that, right? That's still sorta PG-13. And it's true ... GIANT ONES.

Seriously, to do this with members of Hamas, leaders even, sitting right there?

Holy cow and holy WOW.

Watch:

But wait, there's more:

Wow. Guess if anyone would know what a disgusting, repugnant, dangerous, evil, vile, wicked group Hamas really is it's this guy.

We seriously had the same reaction.

Heck, we're still having that same reaction.

Heh.

***

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE

