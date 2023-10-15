Megyn Kelly and Vivek Ramaswamy brawl over possible adverse blacklisting for Harvard students

A Harvard student group published an anti-Israel letter and it was roundly criticized by many people. Hiring managers of major companies and law firms asked for the names of the students who signed the letter as they want to ensure they do not hire them.

Advertisement

The Harvard student groups who co-signed the anti-Israel letter are simple fools. But it’s not productive for companies to blacklist kids for being members of student groups that make dumb political statements on campus. Colleges are spaces for students to experiment with ideas &… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 15, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy, candidate for the GOP nomination for President, shared his disagreement with that stance.

You’ve got to be kidding me. They sided with terrorists who murdered children and old women. You’re not clear on this as someone who wants to be president? https://t.co/656slMIQKL — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 15, 2023

Megyn Kelly quickly fired back reminding Vivek exactly who those students were backing.

Megyn, I was crystal clear that what the student groups said was dead wrong & you know that. But I don’t think it’s productive to hunt down individual members of college student groups for the purpose of blacklisting them. Persuasion is better than force, let’s stick to principle — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 15, 2023

Apparently, Vivek believes the consequences the students are facing are too punitive.

If they are not “persuaded” that murdering babies is wrong, there is no “persuading” them. We don’t hire those who do the killing & we don’t hire those who applaud the killers while the savagery is underway. If you are open to hiring one of these lunatics, tho, good to know! — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 15, 2023

On the other hand, Megyn believes these student are adults who should also have moral clarity about this topic.

My grandson is a college student and in zero scenario would he ever March to support the murder of innocent babies or individuals. Regardless of any professor. https://t.co/kd6MUIarFy — Jane (@OrthoA) October 15, 2023

This is either disingenuous or oblivious. They didn’t say murdering babies is not wrong. Their placement of full blame on Israel was woefully misguided. Stop playing to your base’s emotions. https://t.co/HJYjP6wbyD — Iamb Superman (@AvogadrosTotes) October 15, 2023

Others thought Megyn was taking Vivek's comments out of context.

Whenever Vivek says “Let me be crystal clear” or “I was crystal clear” you can be assured that he is about to obfuscate something that he clearly stated before but has to backtrack now. The guy holds several positions on most topics. He has zero actual track record. He’s not fit. https://t.co/wsza3bi2aq — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) October 15, 2023

Why is it when ANY politician says 'let me be clear', what comes after will be anything but clear.

I would agree with this were they merely stupid individuals - but these were herd-followers of evil ideas (not bystanders but participants) and a public example needs to be made to the youth of why you should always think for yourself rather than follow herds. https://t.co/QXsIAJo8nH — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) October 15, 2023

Advertisement

Indeed. They are young people who were brilliant enough to be accepted to Harvard. One would expect them to have exceptional reasoning skills. They have not demonstrated that intelligence in this affair.

Actions have consequences, if @Harvard students don’t know yet, they should now now, and no one is “hunting down” lower the rhetoric. If a company doesn’t want it’s employees supporting terrorism, it should be free to blacklist them !!! Stop giving woke more leeway !!! https://t.co/vxUijDMPd2 — Harleen Kaur (@beingharleen) October 15, 2023

The Right has been doing the "muh free speech principles" thing for decades and it's gotten nothing in return. For one brief shining moment let the Right be uncucked, please! Just for once! https://t.co/XoOWnUBVTB — Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithClub) October 15, 2023

Conservative should actually use the lefts tactics against them. Your way is what conservatives did for years and continued to lose. It turns out when one side is ruthless and the other preemptive surrenders the ruthless side wins. Fight fire with fire. https://t.co/0SmmczDJ3z — David Suslenskiy 🇺🇸 (@DavidSuslenskiy) October 15, 2023

The radical extremist on the left want you dead but Vivek says we must cut them some slack because of muh principles.



I like much of what Vivek has said on the trail but he’s not the right guy to lead a revolution against the satanic cult that is the left. https://t.co/ItPk65DISK — Elroy Plambecker (@One_Party_State) October 15, 2023

Advertisement

Indeed. The time has come for the Left to be forced to play by the rules they created for the Right. Only when they face similar consequences will they understand why no one should have to play by the rules of cancel culture.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











