Our lovable space will miss her face ... actress Suzanne Somers dead at...
Just for fun: You got caught red-handed, Alan - just pay the bill
RNC chairwoman congratulates 'the next Governor of Louisiana' on a 'historic victory'
UPDATE: Washington Post gets a glorious Community Note for praising a man pretending...
SILENT WALKING: The newest Gen Z trend is just as stupid as you...
You love to see it: Jon Lovitz says turn Hamas into hummus and...
You know you're Germany, right? Jewish homes reportedly marked with Star of David...
Community Notes for the win! Professor pushing propaganda gets LEVELED
WaPo laments 'misinformation' shaping how the world views Israel, Hamas
AOC trips over OBVIOUS solution while shaming Israel as 'unjust and cruel' for...
Men. Don't. Have. PERIODS. PERIOD! Clemson students protest after tampons removed from the...
Of COURSE: AP News shows true colors using Hamas as their source SHAMING...
CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes...
Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group...

Megyn Kelly and Vivek Ramaswamy brawl over possible adverse blacklisting for Harvard students

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:53 PM on October 15, 2023
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

A Harvard student group published an anti-Israel letter and it was roundly criticized by many people. Hiring managers of major companies and law firms asked for the names of the students who signed the letter as they want to ensure they do not hire them.

Advertisement

Vivek Ramaswamy, candidate for the GOP nomination for President, shared his disagreement with that stance.

Megyn Kelly quickly fired back reminding Vivek exactly who those students were backing.

Apparently, Vivek believes the consequences the students are facing are too punitive.

Recommended

Just for fun: You got caught red-handed, Alan - just pay the bill
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

On the other hand, Megyn believes these student are adults who should also have moral clarity about this topic.

Others thought Megyn was taking Vivek's comments out of context.

Why is it when ANY politician says 'let me be clear', what comes after will be anything but clear.

Advertisement

Indeed. They are young people who were brilliant enough to be accepted to Harvard. One would expect them to have exceptional reasoning skills. They have not demonstrated that intelligence in this affair.

Advertisement

Indeed. The time has come for the Left to be forced to play by the rules they created for the Right. Only when they face similar consequences will they understand why no one should have to play by the rules of cancel culture.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




Tags: HARVARD MEGYN KELLY STUDENT VIVEK RAMASWAMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just for fun: You got caught red-handed, Alan - just pay the bill
FuzzyChimp
Our lovable space will miss her face ... actress Suzanne Somers dead at age 76
justmindy
UPDATE: Washington Post gets a glorious Community Note for praising a man pretending to be a woman
Grateful Calvin
CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch)
Sam J.
SILENT WALKING: The newest Gen Z trend is just as stupid as you would think
Laura W.
'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY brutal post
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just for fun: You got caught red-handed, Alan - just pay the bill FuzzyChimp
Advertisement