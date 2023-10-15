AOC trips over OBVIOUS solution while shaming Israel as 'unjust and cruel' for turning water off to Gaza

Sandy just doesn't get it.

And that's probably why she's a Democrat and not a Republican.

How absolutely braindead does someone have to be to keep blaming Israel for fighting back? Wait, don't answer that ... we already know.

Case in point:

Humans can only survive without water for about 3 days. Gaza has run dry.



The blockade on water, food, and electricity is an indiscriminate, collective punishment and a crime.



It is cruel and unjust. To save millions of people in Gaza - nearly half children - it must end. Now. https://t.co/BLCRls2q1M — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 15, 2023

Humans can't survive if they are shot during a music festival.

Humans can't survive as babies if they are beheaded or burned alive.

Humans can't survive if they are murdered as grandmas and their death is posted on Facebook.

AOC really doesn't seem to understand who STARTED THIS.

Imagine if she spent this much time going after Hamas.

Hamas could surrender unconditionally and release the hostages - but I notice you're not calling for that.



Is it because you want to capitalize on the issue, or you just want them to go on killing jewish people? — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) October 15, 2023

Just say it. Say “release the hostages.” It’s easy and it makes a lot of sense. Try it. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) October 15, 2023

Tell the Hamas terrorists to release the innocent hostages. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 15, 2023

Seems like a fairly simple way to end this all, Sandy.

Hamas should just release the hostages.

We figured that out and we're not even elected officials ... who knew?

***

