Men. Don't. Have. PERIODS. PERIOD! Clemson students protest after tampons removed from the...
Of COURSE: AP News shows true colors using Hamas as their source SHAMING...
CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes...
Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group...
'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY...
Pete Davidson pulls an 'All Lives Matter' during SNL opener on Israel/Palestine and...
Shocking pictures of Hamas blockading roads to stop civilians from fleeing to safety...
All Lives Matter? Rashida Tlaib's Gaza gaslighting backfires spectacularly
LOL What? Biden thinks gays need to 'stand up and holler' over ......
Another 'embellishment' from President Biden: this time he's lying about his support of...
Team Trump's Laura Loomer rooting for massive GOP losses in Virginia
Free tampons for men? Clemson students demand access to period products in the...
WaPo's Karen Attiah warns libs not to fall for Christopher Rufo's playbook
Too soon! Joe Biden attempts to push gun control and Twitter quickly reminds...

AOC trips over OBVIOUS solution while shaming Israel as 'unjust and cruel' for turning water off to Gaza

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on October 15, 2023

Sandy just doesn't get it.

And that's probably why she's a Democrat and not a Republican.

How absolutely braindead does someone have to be to keep blaming Israel for fighting back? Wait, don't answer that ... we already know.

Advertisement

Case in point:

Humans can't survive if they are shot during a music festival.

Humans can't survive as babies if they are beheaded or burned alive.

Humans can't survive if they are murdered as grandmas and their death is posted on Facebook.

AOC really doesn't seem to understand who STARTED THIS.

Imagine if she spent this much time going after Hamas.

Recommended

CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Seems like a fairly simple way to end this all, Sandy.

Hamas should just release the hostages.

We figured that out and we're not even elected officials ... who knew?

***

Related:

CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch)

Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group in epic video (watch)

'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY brutal post

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch)
Sam J.
'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY brutal post
Sam J.
Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group in epic video (watch)
Sam J.
Of COURSE: AP News shows true colors using Hamas as their source SHAMING Israel over dead Palestinians
Sam J.
Pete Davidson pulls an 'All Lives Matter' during SNL opener on Israel/Palestine and people have thoughts
Sam J.
All Lives Matter? Rashida Tlaib's Gaza gaslighting backfires spectacularly
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement