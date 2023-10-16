Popular Muslim TikTok'r shows LGBT what Gaza REALLY thinks of them mocking 'Queers for Palestine' (watch)

Rep. Mike Rogers MAGICALLY changes his tune, says he will support Jim Jordan...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on October 16, 2023
TikTok

It has been SO strange (and all too eye-opening) watching people on the Left rally for Palestine, even cheering for Gaza. We know, by now nothing should catch any Twitchy writer or editor off guard but holy cow ... there is having a bad take and then there is supporting outright evil.

And the craziest part about the groups supporting Gaza is that they seem to think this same terrorist group they're cheering for would support them.

Like Queers for Palestine.

C'mon, you guys. Really?

Hey, they don't even have to take our word for it, let this TikTok influencer show them:

He not only mocks them but is clearly disgusted by them.

There's a reason for that.

It's what they do on the Left. They 'protest' and 'rally' for the terrorists far from where the terrorists are.

They never do.

***

Related:

Megyn Kelly is straight-FIRE in nuke-level back and forth with Candace Owens on students praising Hamas

AOC trips over OBVIOUS solution while shaming Israel as 'unjust and cruel' for turning water off to Gaza

CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch)

Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group in epic video (watch)

***

