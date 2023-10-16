Popular Muslim TikTok'r shows LGBT what Gaza REALLY thinks of them mocking 'Queers for Palestine' (watch)

It has been SO strange (and all too eye-opening) watching people on the Left rally for Palestine, even cheering for Gaza. We know, by now nothing should catch any Twitchy writer or editor off guard but holy cow ... there is having a bad take and then there is supporting outright evil.

And the craziest part about the groups supporting Gaza is that they seem to think this same terrorist group they're cheering for would support them.

Like Queers for Palestine.

C'mon, you guys. Really?

Hey, they don't even have to take our word for it, let this TikTok influencer show them:

A popular Arab Muslim TikTok influencer posted a video of him coming across a “Queers for Palestine” group at the London Palestine rally today. He expresses disgust and mockery of them. Gaza’s sharia governance under Hamas criminalizes male same-sex activity, like most Muslim… pic.twitter.com/sCdaQjEzTi — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 14, 2023

He not only mocks them but is clearly disgusted by them.

There's a reason for that.

They protest from the comfort of western society and have no idea what it’s like outside their bubble — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) October 14, 2023

It's what they do on the Left. They 'protest' and 'rally' for the terrorists far from where the terrorists are.

These people have no idea how good they have it in the west. — Johnny Utah (@saigonandy1) October 14, 2023

They never do.

