WOW: Biden SUCH a dumpster fire on 60 Minutes they did damage control before and DURING interview (watch)

You know it's getting bad for Joe Biden when 60 Minutes has to admit the guy can't even really finish an interview filled with SOFTBALLS from them; the damage control they did before, during, and after this disastrous interview is so telling.

Even THEY know Joe has no business leading the free world.

Can't make it up.@60Minutes's @ScottPelley carrying water for Biden before the interview even airs.



Pelley claims Biden had to "wedge" the interview into his busy schedule.



He had a 10am briefing and a 4:30 meeting that day. That's it. pic.twitter.com/i7Fb26TmpN — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) October 16, 2023

Carrying water FOR the guy before we even see the interview. And seriously, we all know Biden doesn't have a busy schedule, the guy called a lid before noon the Monday following Gaza's attack on Israel even as we learned Americans had been killed in the attack and were being held hostage.

Gosh, that doesn't give us much confidence in what he had to say ...

"Are the wars in Israel and Ukraine more than the United States can take on at the same time?" Scott Pelley asks President Biden.



60 Minutes, tonight. https://t.co/mEN4CWeXMW pic.twitter.com/b3FC9yQiVE — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 15, 2023

Seriously a train wreck.

This emperor is naked as a jaybird. https://t.co/PKWyoWDA3h — Lafayette Lee (@Partisan_O) October 15, 2023

I think the likelihood of China moving on Taiwan has doubled in the past week. https://t.co/8BDSwSjnk2 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 15, 2023

It's sadly obvious our country has never been weaker.

Even the poor dolts who voted for him are getting frustrated ...

You know sleepy Joe I would like liveable wages, a 4 day work week, low housing prices, affordable healthcare, & affordable child care. Maybe focus more on those maybe? https://t.co/cdH9UUuaEU — Spooky Zander 👻🎃🍂 (@Zanderilmagno) October 15, 2023

Imagine believing anything Biden promised when he was running for office.

Such a polite way of saying Biden is full of crap.

***

