WOW: Biden SUCH a dumpster fire on 60 Minutes they did damage control before and DURING interview (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on October 16, 2023
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

You know it's getting bad for Joe Biden when 60 Minutes has to admit the guy can't even really finish an interview filled with SOFTBALLS from them; the damage control they did before, during, and after this disastrous interview is so telling.

Even THEY know Joe has no business leading the free world.

Carrying water FOR the guy before we even see the interview. And seriously, we all know Biden doesn't have a busy schedule, the guy called a lid before noon the Monday following Gaza's attack on Israel even as we learned Americans had been killed in the attack and were being held hostage.

Gosh, that doesn't give us much confidence in what he had to say ...

Seriously a train wreck.

It's sadly obvious our country has never been weaker.

Even the poor dolts who voted for him are getting frustrated ... 

Megyn Kelly is straight-FIRE in nuke-level back and forth with Candace Owens on students praising Hamas
Sam J.
Imagine believing anything Biden promised when he was running for office.

Such a polite way of saying Biden is full of crap.

