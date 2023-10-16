10% for the Big Guy? Oversight Committee drops another Biden BOMBSHELL about misuse of classified docs

It's easy to lose track of what the House Oversight Committee has been working on what with Biden with the Speaker drama and of course, the horrific attacks on Israel just last weekend, but this is pretty damn big.

House Oversight closes in on serious criminal violations regarding Biden's misuse of classified documents https://t.co/wPedDPJxxk — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 16, 2023

“President Biden’s retention of certain classified documents begs the question as to why he kept these particular materials. Of the many classified documents he reviewed over his lengthy career, why did President Biden keep these specific documents in his home and office?” the committee asks. “The sensitive nature of the information contained in the documents may answer that question for the Committee, which is why we seek to review those materials.” “There is also no reasonable explanation to date as to why five White House employees (Dana Remus, Anthony Bernal, Ashley Williams, Annie Tomasini, and an unidentified employee), a Department of Defense employee (Kathy Chung), and private attorneys (Bob Bauer and Patrick Moore) were tasked with obtaining what were purportedly personal documents not subject to the Presidential Records Act,” the letter added. “The evidence shows the White House was concerned about potential document retention issues prior to November 2, 2022, and used significant government resources to obtain the materials.” “The Committee seeks to further understand why President Biden retained certain classified documents, if such information related to any of his family’s foreign business interactions, and why so many White House officials were involved in obtaining these materials,” the letter summarized.

We are investigating whether classified documents President Biden was caught mishandling included sensitive information related to specific countries involved in his family’s foreign business schemes that brought in millions for the Bidens.@RepJamesComer is… pic.twitter.com/9m6f4u1kwg — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 16, 2023

All of that being said, we've been seeing bombshells like this for months now ... when do we see actual action? Jordan as Speaker maybe?

These people…. Biden sold state secrets for blow for Hunter… but what about Trump he got 3 parking tickets he forgot to pay. And now 7 more warrants out for his arrest. This is beyond ridiculous. — Rudy Anaya (@RudeDogeX) October 16, 2023

Easy to see why so many people believe we have a two-tiered justice system.

Stay tuned.

